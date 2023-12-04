https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/over-40-of-ukrainians-favor-talks-with-russia-compromise-solution---reports-1115371429.html
Over 40% of Ukrainians Favor Talks With Russia, Compromise Solution - Reports
Over 40% of Ukrainians Favor Talks With Russia, Compromise Solution - Reports
Forty-four percent of Ukrainians believe that their government should seek a compromise solution to the conflict with Russia at a negotiating table, while nearly half believe Kiev should reject talks and continue fighting, Ukrainian news site Strana.ua reported, citing a Rating poll.
2023-12-04T11:44+0000
2023-12-04T11:44+0000
2023-12-04T11:44+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
ukraine crisis
opinion poll
peace talks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111894453_0:112:3244:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_a878a1341764559237cc33a2d03ee7e3.jpg
The poll found that 44% the Ukrainians favor a negotiated solution with the involvement of other countries, while 48% believe the fighting must continue until "the territories are liberated." Most of those who reject the negotiated solution are aged from 36 to 50, and 50% of them reside in the country's west, the news site said. Conversely, 45% of those who support the negotiated solution belong to the 18-35 age group, and 51% of them live in Ukraine's east. In previous iterations of the same survey, the smallest share of Ukrainians favoring talks with Russia was 35% in February and June, while the largest share was 69% in March 2022, right after the start of the conflict. The largest share of those rejecting talks was about 60% in June 2022 as well as in February and June of 2023, the news site said. Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The two countries have held a few rounds of talks in the early phase of the conflict, but the negotiation eventually stalled.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231125/ex-pentagon-analyst-west-nixed-ukraine-russia-peace-deal-now-seeking-way-out-1115208807.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111894453_257:0:2988:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d263a1c4c19c303db10a4859bbaf04c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia-ukraine negotiations, ukrainian criris, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, peace talks
russia-ukraine negotiations, ukrainian criris, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, peace talks
Over 40% of Ukrainians Favor Talks With Russia, Compromise Solution - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Forty-four percent of Ukrainians believe that their government should seek a compromise solution to the conflict with Russia at a negotiating table, while nearly half believe Kiev should reject talks and continue fighting, Ukrainian news site Strana.ua reported, citing a Rating poll.
The poll found that 44% the Ukrainians favor a negotiated solution with the involvement of other countries, while 48% believe the fighting must continue until "the territories are liberated."
Most of those who reject the negotiated solution are aged from 36 to 50, and 50% of them reside in the country's west, the news site said. Conversely, 45% of those who support the negotiated solution belong to the 18-35 age group, and 51% of them live in Ukraine's east.
In previous iterations of the same survey, the smallest share of Ukrainians favoring talks with Russia was 35% in February and June, while the largest share was 69% in March 2022, right after the start of the conflict. The largest share of those rejecting talks was about 60% in June 2022 as well as in February and June of 2023, the news site said.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The two countries have held a few rounds of talks in the early phase of the conflict, but the negotiation eventually stalled.