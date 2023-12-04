https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/over-40-of-ukrainians-favor-talks-with-russia-compromise-solution---reports-1115371429.html

Over 40% of Ukrainians Favor Talks With Russia, Compromise Solution - Reports

Forty-four percent of Ukrainians believe that their government should seek a compromise solution to the conflict with Russia at a negotiating table, while nearly half believe Kiev should reject talks and continue fighting, Ukrainian news site Strana.ua reported, citing a Rating poll.

The poll found that 44% the Ukrainians favor a negotiated solution with the involvement of other countries, while 48% believe the fighting must continue until "the territories are liberated." Most of those who reject the negotiated solution are aged from 36 to 50, and 50% of them reside in the country's west, the news site said. Conversely, 45% of those who support the negotiated solution belong to the 18-35 age group, and 51% of them live in Ukraine's east. In previous iterations of the same survey, the smallest share of Ukrainians favoring talks with Russia was 35% in February and June, while the largest share was 69% in March 2022, right after the start of the conflict. The largest share of those rejecting talks was about 60% in June 2022 as well as in February and June of 2023, the news site said. Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The two countries have held a few rounds of talks in the early phase of the conflict, but the negotiation eventually stalled.

