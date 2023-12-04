International
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Sunday that next week, during a trip to Washington, he would try to convince the US government to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine.
In October, the White House announced that the funds approved by Congress for further military assistance to Ukraine were almost exhausted, which is why the volume of aid packages had been consistently reduced. US President Joe Biden submitted a $106 billion supplemental request to Congress that includes $61 billion for Ukraine along with aid for Israel.In November, the US House of Representatives passed an Israel aid bill, separating the assistance from the broader request from the Biden administration, which also included aid for Ukraine. Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer rejected the proposal, instead favoring the joint aid request.
UK FM Cameron Says Will Try to Persuade US Gov't to Continue Providing Help to Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Sunday that next week, during a trip to Washington, he would try to convince the US government to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine amid stalled negotiations in the US Congress on this issue.

"We need to build up our defenses, stay close to our strongest friends and partners... That is why next week I will be heading to Washington DC to work with our closest and strongest ally, the USA. The debate there — about how much to help Ukraine and for how long — is underway," Cameron said in an article published by The Sun newspaper.

In October, the White House announced that the funds approved by Congress for further military assistance to Ukraine were almost exhausted, which is why the volume of aid packages had been consistently reduced. US President Joe Biden submitted a $106 billion supplemental request to Congress that includes $61 billion for Ukraine along with aid for Israel.
In November, the US House of Representatives passed an Israel aid bill, separating the assistance from the broader request from the Biden administration, which also included aid for Ukraine. Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer rejected the proposal, instead favoring the joint aid request.
