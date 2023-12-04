https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/us-may-lose-arms-race-with-china-due-to-budget-gridlock--pentagon--1115367557.html

US May Lose Arms Race With China Due to Budget Gridlock – Pentagon

US May Lose Arms Race With China Due to Budget Gridlock – Pentagon

Spending plans are often scrutinized in US Congress due to political factionalism. This sometimes can be a real obstacle for Pentagon.

2023-12-04

2023-12-04T09:57+0000

2023-12-04T09:57+0000

Pentagon officials have cautioned Congress about the potential ramifications of not having a comprehensive budget for the entire year, and warned that this could result in significant delays in important military programs, such as the development of hypersonic weapons and UAVs. Top military brass fear that these delays may compromise America's position in its competition with China.“We cannot waste time,” Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall stressed in a panel discussion.Lately, the US Air Force placed significant emphasis on the development of Collaborative Combat Aircraft and other military systems, aimed at outperforming the People’s Liberation Army.“The loss of time just from when we started this concept, when we came up with the idea to today, is two years,” Kendall added. He concluded that without “a ‘24 budget, we may lose another year.”Another participant of the discussion, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Heidi Shyu, stressed that “China spends an enormous amount of money” on tests while the US is having a “shortfall.”Pentagon leaders have urged Congress to come to a compromise on a spending plan by January, emphasizing the importance of avoiding anything that could undermine the security of the United States. One of them added that the US army has “dozens of programs that are hitting important new milestones in FY24” and that consistent funding of these projects is crucial.

