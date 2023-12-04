https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/what-are-bunker-buster-bombs-the-us-allegedly-supplied-to-israel-1115372445.html

What Are 'Bunker Buster' Bombs the US Allegedly Supplied to Israel

What Are 'Bunker Buster' Bombs the US Allegedly Supplied to Israel

With its thick steel casing and delayed fuse, BLU-109 is designed to penetrate deep into the ground before detonating in order to take out underground facilities, tunnels and bunkers, hence the moniker “bunker busters.”

2023-12-04T14:11+0000

2023-12-04T14:11+0000

2023-12-04T14:11+0000

military

israel

gaza strip

joint direct attack munition (jdam)

bunker buster

bombs

palestine-israel conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/04/1115374382_0:100:1974:1210_1920x0_80_0_0_30c6505852b7c6ee2614fd986526dfe9.jpg

The United States has apparently provided the Israeli war machine with munitions to take on probably one of the biggest obstacles Israeli troops have to contend with.Among some 15,000 bombs and 57,000 artillery shells generously provided by the US to Israel following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in October were 100 BLU-109 bombs that are often referred to as “bunker busters,” the Wall Street Journal reports, citing unnamed US officials.What is the BLU-109 Bomb?A BLU-109 (BLU stands for Bomb Live Unit) hardened penetration bomb is essentially a 22,000-pound(about 907 kilogram) bomb that contains 530 pounds (about 240 kilograms) of explosive material.With its thick steel casing and delayed fuse, BLU-109 is designed to penetrate deep into the ground before detonating in order to take out underground facilities, tunnels and bunkers, hence the moniker “bunker busters.”Although BLU-109 is originally an unguided, “dumb” bomb, it can be converted into a precision-guided munition via the implementation of a JDAM kit, several hundred of which have also been reportedly provided to Israel by the United States.What Other Bombs is the US Supplying to Israel?The US’ lethal backing of Israel also reportedly includes 5,000 MK82 unguided bombs, 5,400 MK84 unguided bombs and about 1,000 GBU-39 precision-guided small-diameter bombs.These shipments have taken place as the Israeli military leadership continues to allege that the Hamas militants they are currently battling in Gaza increasingly rely on underground shelters and tunnels to avoid Israeli attacks.While it remains to be seen whether the munitions provided by the US would be effective against these Hamas underground assets, Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip inevitably result in losses among the civilian population of this densely-populated Palestinian enclave.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/death-toll-in-gaza-strip-from-israeli-strikes-tops-15500---health-ministry-1115359247.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

israeli-palestinian conflict, us military aid to israel 2023, bunker buster bomb