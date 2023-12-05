https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/biden-administration-plans-for-palestinian-authority-to-head-post-war-gaza--reports-1115407409.html
The Biden administration has been drafting a multi-phase post-war plan for administering the Gaza Strip that culminates in the Palestinian Authority assuming control of the territory, media reported, citing two US officials, including one from the State Department.
Led by National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, White House, State Department and other officials have been developing the plan in position papers and interagency meetings since mid-October, the report said on Monday. They see the Palestinian Authority as the most viable of only bad options, recognizing that it has “significant legitimacy and capability challenges,” the State official said. They plan for an international force in the immediate aftermath of the war, followed by a "revamped" Palestinian Authority taking over administration of Gaza in the long term. They also plan to increase security aid from the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs and a larger role for the US security coordinator who advises Palestinian security forces.
