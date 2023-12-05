https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/fewer-young-americans-plan-to-vote-in-2024-presidential-election--poll-1115408997.html
Fewer Young Americans Plan to Vote in 2024 Presidential Election – Poll
Just under half of 18-29-year-old Americans plan to "definitely vote" in the US presidential election next year, Axios reported, citing a Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics poll released Tuesday.
The 49% finding represents an eight-percentage-point drop from the 57% recorded in the fall of 2019 by the institute. Sharp declines were particularly seen among black and Hispanic young Americans, with decreases from 50% to 38% and 56% to 40%, respectively. The figures dropped just two percentage points to 66% in terms of Democrats, while Republican respondents who definitely plan to vote dropped 10 percentage points to 56%. With 29% of the hypothetical youth vote, Joe Biden led Donald Trump by four points, while 31% of respondents said they didn’t know which candidate they would vote for. Notably, 69% of those who said they would vote for Biden rather than Trump said their choice reflected opposition to Trump rather than support for Biden. The poll was conducted between October 23 to November 6.
