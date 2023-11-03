https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/rfk-jr-picked-perfect-time-for-independent-presidential-bid-1114696262.html

RFK Jr. Picked 'Perfect Time' for Independent Presidential Bid

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has vowed to run as a third-party candidate in the 2024 election. Dan Kovalik said the heir to the political dynasty just had to "stay clean" while Joe Biden and Donald Trump haemorrhage votes.

Robert F Kennedy Jr.'s independent candidacy for the US presidency couldn't have come at a better time, says a left-wing pundit.RFK Jr., whose father was shot dead just as he was about to clinch the Democratic Party nomination in 1968, announced his intentions for the 2024 election last month.“We declare independence from the two political parties and the corrupt interests that dominate them and the entire rigged system… that have turned government officials into indentured servants for their corporate bosses,” the nephew of assassinated president John F. Kennedy said. Labor lawyer Dan Kovalik told Sputnik that Kennedy's run for president had "come around at the perfect time" as polls showed US voters would welcome a "third-party" candidate.The lawyer noted that Biden's predecessor Donald Trump was still the clear favourite to win the Republican primary race despite facing a total of 91 legal indictments."He's always had a strong base that is unshakable," the left-winger conceded, "but beyond that base, I think he's very much disliked."He argued that both Biden and Trump were "very unattractive candidates, unpopular candidates." But while Kennedy also has "controversial views" — being an opponent of the COVID-19 vaccination programme — he also "doesn't have any scandals.""I think his poll numbers dropped by like 11 percent or something in a week. I mean, he's finished and Trump may be in jail. Who knows?" he speculated. "But the point is, like you couldn't time a third party race any better than Kennedy has."One recent poll indicated that Kennedy would win 22 percent of the vote in 2024, trailing Trump on 36 percent and Biden on 39 percent.But Kovalik argued that put the independent firmly on the map and would guarantee him a place in televised debates, in which "he would crush" his competition."I think this is a case where less is more, where you let the other two candidates just implode, give them enough rope, define themselves with stay on message, stay clean," he said.For more insightful commentary on the top news stories, check out our Sputnik News show The Final Countdown.

