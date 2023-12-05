https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/nearly-2000-canadian-troops-experienced-sexual-misconduct-in-2022-1115411565.html
Nearly 2,000 Canadian Troops Experienced Sexual Misconduct in 2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Some 1,960 members of the Canadian military members reported being sexually assaulted in 2022, Statistics Canada said in a report on Tuesday.
The report, dubbed "Sexual Misconduct in the Canadian Military," was compiled between October 2022 and January 2023. Fifty-two percent of the regular force members who said they were sexually assaulted identified a peer as the perpetrator in at least one instance, the report said. Thirty-four percent of women in the regular forces said they experienced some kind of sexualized or discriminatory behavior, twice the number of their male counterparts. Most cases involved sexual jokes, as well as inappropriate sexual comments and discussion about sex life, the report also said. However, the incidents reported to the competent authorities fell to 21% in 2022, down from 25% in 2018 and 23% in 2016, due to the belief that nothing would change as a result of reporting.The Department of National Defense issued a statement saying that the continued prevalence of sexual misconduct is "incredibly disappointing" given its sustained focus to address the problem."We remain resolute in our commitment to eliminating this issue and we believe our current approach ... will lead to enduring change," the statement said.Although many servicemen have a critical perception of sexual misconduct in the Canadian military, Department of National Defense said the majority agree that improvements have been made - a fact presented in the Statistics Canada report.
05.12.2023
