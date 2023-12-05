https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/rosatom-touts-future-of-small-modular-reactors-at-cop28-1115408417.html
Rosatom Touts Future of Small Modular Reactors at COP28
Russia’s Rosatom state nuclear corporation has presented a number of technological solutions meant to help usher in an environmentally friendly future at the COP28 climate conference currently being held in Dubai.
Rosatom's proposals related to small modular reactors may become an interesting option for countries that have yet to consider turning to nuclear energy for power generation, company officials believe.
Russia’s Rosatom state nuclear corporation has presented a number of technological solutions meant to help usher in an environmentally friendly future at the COP28 climate conference currently being held in Dubai.
Under the auspices of the so-called Small Modular Reactors Day, Rosatom sought to explain how nuclear energy
“will inevitably become the foundation of the low-carbon balance we all strive for,” as Rosatom’s Director General Alexey Likhachev put it.
“Low-capacity nuclear power generation, as one of the reliable technological solutions, will occupy a worthy place in the future of nuclear energy,” Likhachev said. “I am confident that Rosatom’s proposals in the field of small modular reactors will become an effective and environmentally friendly choice for those countries that, for various reasons, have not considered nuclear generation before.”
The event involved Rosatom
illustrating its point by highlighting some of the small modular reactor (SMR) projects the company is currently engaged in: namely, the land-based SMR in Russia’s Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) expected to be commissioned in 2028, and the development of next-generation floating power unit technology that is expected to provide power for the development of the Baimskaya ore zone in Chukotka.
“There are more than 70 small modular reactor projects in the world in the design stage. Rosatom is the only technology company that has moved from words to action. Today, by implementing our projects for Yakutia and Chukotka, we set ourselves the task of demonstrating the economic efficiency and reliability of SMRs,” said Kirill Komarov, first deputy director general for development and international business at Rosatom.