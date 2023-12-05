https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/rosatom-touts-future-of-small-modular-reactors-at-cop28-1115408417.html

Rosatom Touts Future of Small Modular Reactors at COP28

Rosatom Touts Future of Small Modular Reactors at COP28

Russia’s Rosatom state nuclear corporation has presented a number of technological solutions meant to help usher in an environmentally friendly future at the COP28 climate conference currently being held in Dubai.

2023-12-05T14:59+0000

2023-12-05T14:59+0000

2023-12-05T15:00+0000

world

russia

rosatom

alexei likhachev

kirill komarov

nuclear reactors

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/05/1115409146_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f9d36063946226d0d241da50bcbae79a.jpg

Russia’s Rosatom state nuclear corporation has presented a number of technological solutions meant to help usher in an environmentally friendly future at the COP28 climate conference currently being held in Dubai.Under the auspices of the so-called Small Modular Reactors Day, Rosatom sought to explain how nuclear energy “will inevitably become the foundation of the low-carbon balance we all strive for,” as Rosatom’s Director General Alexey Likhachev put it.The event involved Rosatom illustrating its point by highlighting some of the small modular reactor (SMR) projects the company is currently engaged in: namely, the land-based SMR in Russia’s Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) expected to be commissioned in 2028, and the development of next-generation floating power unit technology that is expected to provide power for the development of the Baimskaya ore zone in Chukotka.“There are more than 70 small modular reactor projects in the world in the design stage. Rosatom is the only technology company that has moved from words to action. Today, by implementing our projects for Yakutia and Chukotka, we set ourselves the task of demonstrating the economic efficiency and reliability of SMRs,” said Kirill Komarov, first deputy director general for development and international business at Rosatom.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/atomic-might-russia-toasts-nuclear-powered-icebreaker-fleet-1115358750.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

russia small modular reactor, rosatom small modular reactor