Latin American Countries Show Interest in Russian Nuclear Center in Bolivia - Rosatom

Latin American Countries Show Interest in Russian Nuclear Center in Bolivia - Rosatom

Several Latin American countries have shown interest in a nuclear technology center that is being built by Russian state corporation Rosatom in Bolivia, and are participating in commercial negotiations, Rosatom Overseas President Evgeny Pakermanov told Sputnik.

"By creating these capacities in Bolivia, we are confirming Rosatom's leadership in the field of non-power nuclear technologies. Therefore, the answer is yes, there is interest [from other countries]. And this is not just one country, but several. I will not name them because the commercial negotiations have not been completed yet," Pakermanov said. He added that this project was important for Russia as a project for the whole Latin America, not just for Bolivia, as the interest in it would only grow after it was completed. Russia and Bolivia signed a contract on the construction of the nuclear technology and research center in 2016. The facility will offer a range of high-tech solutions for various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, ecology, and nuclear science. The target date for the completion of the center is 2025.

