https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/latin-american-countries-show-interest-in-russian-nuclear-center-in-bolivia---rosatom-1114665462.html
Several Latin American countries have shown interest in a nuclear technology center that is being built by Russian state corporation Rosatom in Bolivia, and are participating in commercial negotiations, Rosatom Overseas President Evgeny Pakermanov told Sputnik.
"By creating these capacities in Bolivia, we are confirming Rosatom's leadership in the field of non-power nuclear technologies. Therefore, the answer is yes, there is interest [from other countries]. And this is not just one country, but several. I will not name them because the commercial negotiations have not been completed yet," Pakermanov said. He added that this project was important for Russia as a project for the whole Latin America, not just for Bolivia, as the interest in it would only grow after it was completed. Russia and Bolivia signed a contract on the construction of the nuclear technology and research center in 2016. The facility will offer a range of high-tech solutions for various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, ecology, and nuclear science. The target date for the completion of the center is 2025.
LA PAZ (Sputnik) - Several Latin American countries have shown interest in a nuclear technology center that is being built by Russian state corporation Rosatom in Bolivia, and are participating in commercial negotiations, Rosatom Overseas President Evgeny Pakermanov told Sputnik.
"By creating these capacities in Bolivia, we are confirming Rosatom's leadership in the field of non-power nuclear technologies
. Therefore, the answer is yes, there is interest [from other countries]. And this is not just one country, but several. I will not name them because the commercial negotiations have not been completed yet," Pakermanov said.
He added that this project was important for Russia as a project for the whole Latin America, not just for Bolivia, as the interest in it would only grow after it was completed.
"We really believe that this is an important facility for Rosatom, not only in the context of one country - Bolivia, but also in the context of the entire Latin American continent. We are absolutely confident that this project will certainly contribute to the growth of interests in neighboring countries as the facilities are commissioned, as they reach their designed capacity, and as new technologies are mastered," Pakermanov stated.
Russia and Bolivia signed a contract on the construction of the nuclear technology and research center
in 2016. The facility will offer a range of high-tech solutions for various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, ecology, and nuclear science. The target date for the completion of the center is 2025.