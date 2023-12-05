https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/russia-sends-over-288-tonnes-of-humanitarian-aid-for-gaza-residents-1115384996.html
Russia Sends Over 288 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid for Gaza Residents
Russia Sends Over 288 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid for Gaza Residents
The Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered more than 288 tonnes of humanitarian aid to residents of the Gaza Strip since the start of hostilities on October 7, Director of the Information Policy Department of the Emergencies Ministry Roman Okhotenko said on Monday.
2023-12-05T04:46+0000
2023-12-05T04:46+0000
2023-12-05T04:46+0000
world
gaza strip
palestine-israel conflict
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
russian emergencies ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107867/96/1078679628_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dfae632a886526b29ec20ecdfacdb294.jpg
"In total, 12 flights of the Russian Emergencies Ministry have already delivered more than 288 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the city of Arish for the residents of Gaza," Okhotenko said. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired this past Friday, when the Israeli military resumed fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, saying the group had violated the humanitarian pause.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/ship-carrying-russian-humanitarian-grain-arrives-in-africa-1115325231.html
https://sputnikglobe.com
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107867/96/1078679628_462:0:1902:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_19e030b55dc12b93bf83f907a60a5ae3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
middle east, middle eastern crisis, russia gaza, russia helps gaza
middle east, middle eastern crisis, russia gaza, russia helps gaza
Russia Sends Over 288 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid for Gaza Residents
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered more than 288 tonnes of humanitarian aid to residents of the Gaza Strip since the start of hostilities on October 7, Director of the Information Policy Department of the Emergencies Ministry Roman Okhotenko said on Monday.
"In total, 12 flights of the Russian Emergencies Ministry have already delivered more than 288 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the city of Arish for the residents of Gaza," Okhotenko said.
On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza
, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired this past Friday, when the Israeli military resumed fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, saying the group had violated the humanitarian pause.