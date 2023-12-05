International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/uk-signs-new-migration-deal-with-rwanda-home-secretary-1115412606.html
UK Signs New Migration Deal With Rwanda - Home Secretary
UK Signs New Migration Deal With Rwanda - Home Secretary
UK Home Secretary James Cleverly on Tuesday signed a new agreement on cooperation against irregular migration with Rwanda, after the older draft was scrapped by the UK Supreme Court as "unlawful."
2023-12-05T18:24+0000
2023-12-05T18:24+0000
world
james cleverly
rwanda
united kingdom (uk)
home office
uk supreme court
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0e/1104133933_0:16:3072:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_7a86fc9eb70e934fbf7e0b0bda96e06a.jpg
"Our landmark treaty with Rwanda makes it clear - we will do whatever it takes to stop the boats," Cleverly wrote on X. Cleverly told reporters after the signing that Rwanda did not ask for any additional funding with the new deal but mentioned "inevitable" expenses that the African country would incur introducing "changes that this partnership has created in their systems: in their legal systems and their institutions." A key provision of the new deal is that "the foundation will be laid to introduce new legislation to allow parliament to consider Rwanda as safe," as the UK Supreme Court's ruling was based on the premise that Rwanda was not a safe country to send asylum seekers. Neither will the deported asylum seekers be returned to "unsafe third countries," the UK Home Office said on X. "To further bolster assurances that relocated individuals will not be returned, under the Treaty, Rwanda’s asylum system will be strengthened through a new Appeal Body" that will "be composed of judges from a mixture of nationalities with asylum and humanitarian protection expertise ... to hear individual appeals," the home office said on its website. To go into force at the international level, the agreement must be ratified by the parliaments of both countries. The UK government treated immigration as one of its priority concerns since leaving the European Union in 2020. In March, the UK government presented a bill that sought to relocate migrants who came to the UK illegally by boat across the English Channel to a "safe third country" like Rwanda. In late June, however, the UK Court of Appeal ruled that London's plan to deport undocumented migrants to Rwanda was unlawful, prompting the Home Office to appeal for a review of the decision with the supreme court.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/uk-to-cut-annual-net-migration-by-300000-people-1115386160.html
rwanda
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0e/1104133933_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_06a7681eb091188453a2720045819acb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk-rwanda migration deal, james cleverly, asylum seekers, uk supreme court, migration crisis
uk-rwanda migration deal, james cleverly, asylum seekers, uk supreme court, migration crisis

UK Signs New Migration Deal With Rwanda - Home Secretary

18:24 GMT 05.12.2023
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthBritain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arrives for a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's first prime minister of color after being chosen Monday to lead a governing Conservative Party desperate for a safe pair of hands to guide the country through economic and political turbulence.
Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arrives for a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's first prime minister of color after being chosen Monday to lead a governing Conservative Party desperate for a safe pair of hands to guide the country through economic and political turbulence. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2023
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Home Secretary James Cleverly on Tuesday signed a new agreement on cooperation against irregular migration with Rwanda, after the older draft was scrapped by the UK Supreme Court as "unlawful."
"Our landmark treaty with Rwanda makes it clear - we will do whatever it takes to stop the boats," Cleverly wrote on X.
Cleverly told reporters after the signing that Rwanda did not ask for any additional funding with the new deal but mentioned "inevitable" expenses that the African country would incur introducing "changes that this partnership has created in their systems: in their legal systems and their institutions."
People thought to be migrants who undertook the crossing from France in small boats and were picked up in the Channel, wait to be disembarked from a British border force vessel, in Dover, south east England - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2023
World
UK to Cut Annual Net Migration by 300,000 People
06:13 GMT
A key provision of the new deal is that "the foundation will be laid to introduce new legislation to allow parliament to consider Rwanda as safe," as the UK Supreme Court's ruling was based on the premise that Rwanda was not a safe country to send asylum seekers. Neither will the deported asylum seekers be returned to "unsafe third countries," the UK Home Office said on X.
"To further bolster assurances that relocated individuals will not be returned, under the Treaty, Rwanda’s asylum system will be strengthened through a new Appeal Body" that will "be composed of judges from a mixture of nationalities with asylum and humanitarian protection expertise ... to hear individual appeals," the home office said on its website.
To go into force at the international level, the agreement must be ratified by the parliaments of both countries.
The UK government treated immigration as one of its priority concerns since leaving the European Union in 2020. In March, the UK government presented a bill that sought to relocate migrants who came to the UK illegally by boat across the English Channel to a "safe third country" like Rwanda. In late June, however, the UK Court of Appeal ruled that London's plan to deport undocumented migrants to Rwanda was unlawful, prompting the Home Office to appeal for a review of the decision with the supreme court.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала