Blinken Unveils $175Mln in Ukraine Military Aid, Warns It May Be Last Unless Congress Acts
Blinken Unveils $175Mln in Ukraine Military Aid, Warns It May Be Last Unless Congress Acts
The United States is announcing a new $175 million military aid package for Ukraine that will be one of the last ones unless Congress approves President Joe Biden's supplemental request, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
"This package, which uses the limited resources that remain available to help Ukraine, provides up to $175 million of arms and equipment under previously directed drawdowns," Blinken said. "Capabilities provided in today's package include air defense munitions, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rockets Systems, artillery ammunition, High-speed Anti-Radiation Missiles, anti-armor missiles, small arms ammunition, demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing, equipment to protect critical national infrastructure, and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation." Blinken warned that "this will be one of the last security assistance packages we can provide to Ukraine" unless Congress acts to pass the president's national security supplemental funding request.Earlier in the day, Joe Biden said that he is not ready to walk away from Ukraine and he believes that the American people are not ready either while the available funding to continue supporting Kiev is coming to an end."We are prepared to stay with Ukraine, our European friends are as well. Who in the United States is prepared to walk away from that? I tell you, I'm not prepared to walk away and I don't think the American people are either," Biden said in his remarks urging US lawmakers to pass his urgent national security supplemental package.The US president also warned that if Russia "keeps going" and attacks a NATO ally, there is a chance American troops will be fighting Russian troops."If Putin attacks a NATO ally, if he keeps going, and then he attacks a NATO ally when we have committed as a NATO member to defend every inch of NATO territory, then we will have something that we don't seek and that we don't have today - American troops fighting Russian troops," Biden said in his remarks urging US lawmakers to pass his urgent national security supplemental request, which includes $61.4 billion for Ukraine.
"This package, which uses the limited resources that remain available to help Ukraine, provides up to $175 million of arms and equipment under previously directed drawdowns," Blinken said. "Capabilities provided in today’s package include air defense munitions, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rockets Systems, artillery ammunition, High-speed Anti-Radiation Missiles, anti-armor missiles, small arms ammunition, demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing, equipment to protect critical national infrastructure, and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation."
Blinken warned that "this will be one of the last security assistance packages we can provide to Ukraine" unless Congress acts
to pass the president’s national security supplemental funding request.
Earlier in the day, Joe Biden said that he is not ready to walk away from Ukraine and he believes that the American people are not ready either while the available funding
to continue supporting Kiev is coming to an end.
"We are prepared to stay with Ukraine, our European friends are as well. Who in the United States is prepared to walk away from that? I tell you, I'm not prepared to walk away and I don't think the American people are either," Biden said in his remarks urging US lawmakers to pass his urgent national security supplemental package.
The US president also warned that if Russia "keeps going" and attacks a NATO ally, there is a chance American troops will be fighting Russian troops.
"If Putin attacks a NATO ally, if he keeps going, and then he attacks a NATO ally when we have committed as a NATO member to defend every inch of NATO territory, then we will have something that we don't seek and that we don't have today - American troops fighting Russian troops," Biden said in his remarks urging US lawmakers to pass his urgent national security supplemental request, which includes $61.4 billion for Ukraine.