'Testy' Senate Briefing on Ukraine Aid Explodes Into 'Screaming Match'

A “testy” atmosphere reportedly prevailed at a classified Senate briefing on Ukraine on Tuesday between the Republicans and the Democrats over further funding for the regime in Kiev.

A “testy” atmosphere prevailed at Tuesday's classified Senate briefing on Ukraine, Chad Pergram, a senior congressional correspondent for Fox News, has tweeted. Tensions flared between the Republicans and the Democrats over further funding for the Kiev regime, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) accusing one GOP senator of "screaming at a general", according to Pergram’s post on X (formerly Twitter).As tempers boiled over, some senators are described as having stormed out of the meeting in protest, further dimming the prospects for any bipartisan agreement in the near future. Ukraine Aid ConundrumAt the beginning of the week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that a procedural test vote on a supplemental package, which includes funding for Ukraine, would take place on Wednesday. In light of this, a classified briefing for Senators was scheduled for December 5. The purpose of the briefing was to provide all 100 US senators with a chance to ask questions pertaining to the Biden administration's funding request.The Biden administration has been warning that the United States would soon exhaust its aid for Ukraine unless prompt action is taken by Congress. On December 4, Shalanda Young, Biden's Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), penned a letter to lawmakers cautioning that, "There is no magical pot of funding available... We are out of money—and nearly out of time." Thus, to tackle this pressing matter, a closed-door briefing was organized, which was attended by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin, and Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. C.Q. Brown. In addition, leaders from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the US Agency for International Development were present at the briefing.Zelensky Skips OutFurthermore, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky who was supposed to address lawmakers via teleconference canceled at the last minute. “Zelensky, by the way, could not make it … something happened at the last minute,” the Senate’s Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told the media. Instead, Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak, along with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and the speaker of parliament visited the Capitol. Closed-Door Meeting MeltdownWith Zelensky conspicuously absent, it was up to Biden administration officials to make the pitch for additional aid to Ukraine. However, tempers flared among Republicans as they were denied answers about the US border crisis. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) was accused by Chuck Schumer of attempting to "hijack the meeting" by fixating on border security. In turn, Republicans bemoaned the absence of border officials at the gathering, reportedly accusing Schumer of not wanting "to have a negotiation about it.""He wouldn’t bring anybody in here to talk about it... Clearly the military people in the room don’t want to talk about it," Senator Kevin Cramer, Republican of North Dakota, told reporters. Cramer was described as confronting General Brown at the briefing, accusing him of never having been to the border to witness what was unfolding there. Cramer (R-N.D.) dismissed the entire briefing as “ridiculous” and “unserious”.At one particularly boiling point, Kevin Cramer, along with Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) reportedly started shouting questions at Biden administration officials. As for Schumer's stance, Cramer added:Frustrated Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.), the second-highest Republican in the upper chamber of the US Congress, was quoted as saying: Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) was of the same opinion, clarifying that, “Their clear lack of preparedness to discuss and clear apprehension to utter a word as it pertains to border security policy was not just an oversight... It was intentional.”It was evident that there was a lack of progress when, just 40 minutes into the briefing, a number of Republicans stormed out in anger. Senator Deb Fischer, a Republican from Nebraska, criticized the Biden administration for consistently regurgitating information about Ukraine without addressing any GOP queries regarding the situation on the US-Mexico border.The Republican senator who is a senior Senate Armed Services Committee member added that “Many of us just walked out, we’ve had it, we’ve had it.” Senate Intelligence Chair Mark Warner (D-Va.) also told reporters that, "Feelings were running high.”Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reiterated that he wanted all GOP lawmakers to vote "no" on the procedural vote on international aid “to make the point, hopefully for the final time, that we insist on meaningful changes to the border.”As for Mike Johnson, who was appointed as new speaker of the House of Representatives on October 25, he reiterated after the briefing that the position of Congressional Republicans on foreign aid had been articulated clearly. "We reiterated in the auditorium what I've been saying privately publicly to these White House officials in the SCIF, and that is that there are two essential and I think eminently reasonable prerequisites to the additional funding to Ukraine," the speaker was cited as saying. These preconditions are, specifically, that supplemental Ukraine funding be linked to "enactment of transformative change" to the US border security laws. Furthermore, Johnson underscored the importance of "critical answers" being provided regarding "objectives, oversight of the funding, and our Ukraine strategy."During the heated exchange between Democratic and Republican lawmakers regarding the passage of foreign aid alongside domestic border security measures, Republicans chose not to include military assistance for Ukraine in a stopgap spending bill to keep the government funded. The growing skepticism over propping up Kiev is being fueled by its failed counteroffensive, the Zelensky regime's infighting, and overall 'Ukraine fatigue'. Furthermore, as the US gears up for the 2024 presidential elections, it's hardly surprising that pressing domestic problems are likely to become prioritized.

