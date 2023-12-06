https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/former-us-house-speaker-kevin-mccarthy-leaving-congress-at-end-of-year-1115436579.html

Former US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Leaving Congress at End of Year

Former US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday that he intends to leave his seat in the US Congress at the end of the year but will continue to support the Republican Party’s electoral efforts.

Former US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that he would continue to recruit Republican candidates throughout the country and share his experience with the next generation of political leaders.“It is in this spirit that I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started.” Earlier this year, the US House of Representatives ousted McCarthy from the position, after the congressman negotiated a temporary government funding deal with the Democrats.

