https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/former-us-house-speaker-kevin-mccarthy-leaving-congress-at-end-of-year-1115436579.html
Former US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Leaving Congress at End of Year
Former US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Leaving Congress at End of Year
Former US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday that he intends to leave his seat in the US Congress at the end of the year but will continue to support the Republican Party’s electoral efforts.
2023-12-06T18:50+0000
2023-12-06T18:50+0000
2023-12-06T18:50+0000
americas
us
newsfeed
kevin mccarthy
us congress
republican
sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/04/1113906066_0:159:3075:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_791851d6ba518a12e8a61fb30a305212.jpg
Former US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that he would continue to recruit Republican candidates throughout the country and share his experience with the next generation of political leaders.“It is in this spirit that I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started.” Earlier this year, the US House of Representatives ousted McCarthy from the position, after the congressman negotiated a temporary government funding deal with the Democrats.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/countdown-to-shutdown-new-speaker-haunted-by-mccarthys-ghost-in-us-spending-bill-battle-1114942774.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/04/1113906066_174:0:2902:2046_1920x0_80_0_0_304230701a0699af2a9a4f00e2ae1178.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
kevin mccarthy, us, us house speaker, house speaker, us congress, congress, republican party, republicans, democrats, democratic party
kevin mccarthy, us, us house speaker, house speaker, us congress, congress, republican party, republicans, democrats, democratic party
Former US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Leaving Congress at End of Year
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday that he intends to leave his seat in the US Congress at the end of the year but will continue to support the Republican Party’s electoral efforts.
Former US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that he would continue to recruit Republican candidates throughout the country and share his experience with the next generation
of political leaders.
“I helped lead Republicans to a House majority — twice… I remained cheerfully persistent when elected speaker because I knew what we could accomplish,” McCarthy said in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal.
“It is in this spirit that I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started.”
Earlier this year, the US House of Representatives ousted McCarthy
from the position, after the congressman negotiated
a temporary government funding deal with the Democrats.