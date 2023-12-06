https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/nato-statements-on-preventing-clash-with-russia-attempt-to-whitewash-leaders---moscow-1115423998.html

NATO Statements on Preventing Clash With Russia Attempt to Whitewash Leaders - Moscow

NATO statements about need to prevent a “direct clash” with Russia is a distraction, aimed at whitewashing alliance leaders before their votes, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

In late November, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance’s main goal is to prevent a war between NATO and Russia. Media reports that UK diplomats are preparing to put pressure on Kiev to start talks with Moscow are an attempt to present London as a peacekeeper, Zakharova said."The UK authorities are trying to show their worth or simply act like peacekeepers with such leaks [of information to media]. But in order to let such an ideology exist, let alone triumph, one has to, first of all, speak openly about it, and, second of all, back up the words with deeds. For now, the opposite has been backed up by deeds," Zakharova told reporters.On Monday, Daily Express reported that UK diplomats are preparing to force Kiev to negotiate with Moscow in the hope to end the conflict.

