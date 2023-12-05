Peace Talks With Russia? UK & US Seeking Quick Face-Saving Exit From Ukraine Debacle – CIA Vet
© AP PhotoIn this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, speaks with Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron on the occasion of their meeting, in Kiev, Ukraine.
© AP Photo
Subscribe
There is a rumor in British diplomatic circles about forcing Ukraine to negotiate a way out of the conflict with Russia, per the UK podcast Politics at Jack and Sam's. Could the reported chatter be real, and if so, what's behind it?
The Western press is citing Ukrainian politicians expressing criticism with regard to President Volodymyr Zelensky's failed counteroffensive, with British observers suggesting that the Kiev regime could soon be forced to sit down with Russia and hold talks. As it recently turned out, it was then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who encouraged Zelensky to tear up the preliminary peace agreement with Moscow in 2022. Is London's position on Ukraine changing?
"Well, their opinion is going to have to change, because the events on the ground are going to dictate it, with Ukraine losing militarily and neither the US nor the UK being in a position to supply any kind of significant weaponry," retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson told Sputnik. "And even if they did, who's going to use it? That's Ukraine's fundamental problem right now – it's a lack of manpower. And over the last couple of weeks, we've seen more and more stories, more independent evidence that Ukraine has just suffered massive losses, both killed and wounded, that are incapable of returning to the fight. So, I think this flood of information will keep pouring out. And each day it's going to add to the problems that Zelensky faces in trying to hang on to power."
This is not the first time the rumor of potential Russo-Ukrainian negotiations has made its way to the press. In late November, the German newspaper Bild alleged a plot between Washington and Berlin to twist Zelensky's arm into holding talks with Russia by substantially diminishing military aid to Kiev. According to the German publication, there is also a plan B envisaging a frozen conflict that would solidify a new "quasi-border" between Ukraine and Russia along the contact line.
Per Johnson, even if the West is ready for negotiations over Ukraine, they should bear in mind that nobody in Russia would allow them to fool Moscow after the derailed Istanbul talks of March 2022 and the Bucha hoax widely circulated by the Western press. However, it's still unclear what the US and its NATO allies really want: a sustainable peace, or merely a frozen conflict.
"Well, again, this is the problem," the former CIA analyst pointed out. "There has been no negotiation of any substance between the United States and Russia for now more than two years. The last time Putin entered into negotiations to negotiate a peace – that was a year ago, in April. And the West, Biden, Boris Johnson, they sabotaged it. They destroyed it. They made sure that the Ukrainians knew that they were not to agree to any deal. And that's how they treat it. My own perception is that the Russians are still smarting over that betrayal, because they legitimately thought they had an agreement in place. And then within days, as they're pulling back their forces from north of Kiev, the tank forces, the United States and the United Kingdom launched this propaganda campaign, accusing Russia of war crimes in Bucha. It was a blatant lie, it wasn't true. But again, the truth didn't matter anymore."
Meanwhile, The Economist, a British magazine, has drawn attention to the fact that Zelensky's approval rating is in free fall after the botched counteroffensive attempt, while Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny commands 70% support. Per the media, the two are at odds, as Zelensky apparently fears that Zaluzhny may be picked as his successor.
"Well, the Americans are trying to figure out how to get rid of Zelensky," Johnson said. "And I think this is just a natural outgrowth of the various plotting and scheming. I think part of it is wishful thinking on the part of Americans. They launched this war as a proxy war against Russia, fully expecting Ukraine to defeat Russia. It was going to cause the collapse of Vladimir Putin and could ultimately lead to the breakup of Russia. And instead, it's not turned out that way at all. It has completely backfired."
"So what you're getting now are these, let's call them crazy ideas. People keep thinking that, ‘Okay, we can engineer this in such a way that maybe we will replace Zelensky with Zaluzhny.’ [… ] But these are the kinds of rumors that are circulating. What's clear is that Zelensky does not have a secure hold on the presidency in Ukraine. And right now, there is a meeting underway in Washington with, I guess, the next in line for the presidency, probably because Zelensky himself didn't feel secure leaving Ukraine right now to go beg for more money. And so he's sticking close to home in order to just, I think, try to preserve his position."