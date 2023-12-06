https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/pantsir-russias-air-defense-system-gets-upgrades-making-it-leaner-meaner-fighting-machine-1115431506.html

Pantsir: Russia’s Air Defense System Gets Upgrades Making It Leaner, Meaner Fighting Machine

The makers of Russia’s Pantsir (lit. ‘Carapace’ or ‘Shell’) self-propelled combined surface-to-air missile/anti-aircraft artillery systems have completed the delivery of the 2023 defense order ahead of schedule, and fitted them out with a number of upgrades. What specifically might the upgrades include? Sputnik searched through reports for details.

Pantsir maker High Precision Systems has completed the delivery of an undisclosed number of the mobile air defense platforms to the Russian military, working overtime to ramp up supplies to provide troops with the much-needed tools to provide air cover against Ukrainian drone, ballistic and cruise missile attacks.Rostec, High Precision Systems’ parent, said in a statement Tuesday that the Pantsirs differ from the base model, and include improvements based on the experiences gained by air defense troops operating in the special military operation in Ukraine.Rostec did not elaborate on the nature of the improvements made to the air defense system. But judging by previous experience and reporting on the matter, Sputnik has a few ideas of what upgrades the company may have been talking about.First Things First: What’s a Pantsir?The Pantsir is a unique air defense system with the ability to fire both medium-range anti-missile missiles and 30 mm caliber twin anti-aircraft guns. The former can target enemy projectiles between 1.2 and 20 km away, while the latter have a maximum firing range of up to 4 km.The Pantsir’s design origins also go back to the Soviet period, although development work was only completed only in the mid-1990s, at the height of Russia’s post-Soviet economic downturn and defense-related budget cuts. The base system languished for over a decade and a half before being introduced into service in 2012. In 2015, an upgrade known as the Pantsir-S2 was introduced, featuring longer-range missiles (capable of engaging enemy targets up to 30 km away) and an improved radar (improving detection range from 36 km to 40 km+) was fielded.A handful of other variants, including the Pantsir-SA, a missile-only variant of the Pantsir unveiled in 2020 and designed to operate in Arctic conditions, and the Pantsir-SM, which features an improved radar station that increases the system’s targeting range to 40 km, and its detection range to 75 km, have been created.Ideally, Pantsirs are meant to complement a dense, multilayered air and missile defense system which includes other, shorter-range platforms like the ZSU-23-4 Shilka anti-aircraft gun, longer-range missile-based systems like the S-300 and S-400s, and electronic warfare tools like the Polye-21.Pantsirs are in service with Russia’s Aerospace Forces, the Navy and the Air and Missile Defense Troops, and have also been exported extensively to countries including Algeria, Iraq, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Serbia, Syria, and Ethiopia.They’ve been used in conflicts ranging from Syria (where they have been deployed to help defend the country against terrorist drones and aggression launched by Israel, the United States, France and Britain) to Libya (where they are operated by the Libyan National Army and reportedly delivered by the UAE), to Ukraine, where they have been used by Russia to protect against an array NATO projectiles.What Modifications to the Pantsir Do We Already Know Of?The Pantsirs’ use in Ukraine offers important clues on the kinds of upgrades one might expect in the newly built systems being rolled out by High Precision Systems.This summer, Sputnik reported on the Pantsirs’ successful use against HIMARS rockets and low visibility Storm Shadow cruise missiles thanks to Russian engineers’ successful reverse engineering of the NATO weapons to discover their control systems’ frequencies, and to new thermal imagers and updated software installed in existing Pantsir models.With Pantsirs successfully adopted to destroy virtually whatever aerial threats Ukraine and its NATO sponsors can throw at them, Russian arms makers' main goal now will be to build enough of them to set up a truly impenetrable air defense ‘shell’ that fully covers both Russian forces on the front lines, and civilian settlements in the hinterlands - a favorite target of Ukraine's military not just since February 2022, but since Kiev kicked off its punitive operation in the Donbass in the spring of 2014.

