US Marine Veteran Highlights Top-Notch Russian Arms in Ukraine Conflict

Russia celebrates Gunsmith Day on September 19, honoring workers of the nation's defense industry. Russia's state-of-art weapons help it withstand and counter pressure from the NATO bloc in Ukraine.

Every year on September 19, Russia celebrates Gunsmith's Day, a professional holiday dedicated to all employees of the military-industrial complex and craftsmen who create weapons for the country's armed forces.The decree "On the establishment of Gunsmith Day" was signed by then-President Dmitry Medvedev on December 3, 2011, in response to a petition from the Union of Russian gunsmiths which was handed to then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin by legendary weapons-maker Mikhail Kalashnikov in May 2010.On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Russian gunsmiths on their professional holiday, noting that Russia's modern weapons have unmatched characteristics and impeccable efficiency, which have been demonstrated during the special military operation in Ukraine.Speaking to Sputnik, Brian Berletic, an ex-US Marine Corps independent geopolitical researcher and writer, has shared his views on what Russian weapons have proven to be most effective on the battlefield.Pantsir S1According to Russian weapons makers, the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system is designed for air defense of small areas, military and administrative-industrial facilities, against fixed- and rotary-winged aircraft, cruise missiles, and precision munitions as well as for bolstering air defense units against massive air strikes. The mobile, multichannel short-range system boasts a swift reaction time and high firepower due to combined missile-cannon weapons.Lancet Kamikaze DroneThe Lancet drone "loiters" around a target area while in search mode. When a target is found, the smart kamikaze drone strikes it like a guided air-to-surface missile, while also destroying itself. Designed by ZALA Aero, one of the Kalashnikov Group's companies, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) got its name not only due to its exterior design, but also because of its high precision. The drone has a double X-shaped tail which bolsters both its maneuverability and stability in nosedive mode. Back in 2019, General Director of ZALA Aero Alexander Zakharov told the press that "double X" was the company's "absolute know-how." In April 2021, the drone was shown in action on the Syrian battlefield. At that time, the Lancet earned its nom de guerre: "the flying Kalashnikov" (or "flying AK-47") due to its simplicity, usability, and reliability.Russia's T-90 Main Battle TankThe T-90 is a third generation main battle tank and successor of the T-72. Being designed in the 1990s, the tank has undergone several upgrades and has become one of the most commercially successful main battle tanks on the global market.The modern T-90M "Proryv" ("Breakthrough") is manufactured by the Open Joint Stock Company Research and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod, one of the Russian leaders in the high-quality machine-building industry. The T-90M's 125mm enhanced-accuracy smoothbore cannon has an autoloader, which simplifies and speeds up the firing process during combat. The tank is also mounted with a remote-controlled 12.7 mm machine gun. On top of that, the tank is well-protected against conventional ammunition, precision guided weapons and anti-tank rockets.Ka-52 Attack ChopperThe Ka-52 Alligator is a next-generation reconnaissance and combat helicopter which was designed by the Kamov Design Bureau, a division of the Russian Helicopters Company. The chopper is quick and highly-maneuverable - partly thanks to its coaxial rotors – and has a wide range of aerial weapons. Its main tasks include the destruction of armored and non-armored vehicles, enemy personnel and adversary helicopters both on the front line and in tactical depth. The Ka-52 has a two-seat cockpit and can be flown by either pilot. In addition, it is equipped with signature control devices as well as electronic and active counter-measures.Russian Artillery"Russia’s advantage in artillery has created not only tactical and strategic advantages for Russia on the battlefield, but a geopolitical position of strength because of the collective West’s inability to match Russian artillery firepower," the former Marine continued.Indeed, the US mainstream press has recently complained that Western sanctions have failed to hinder the production of Russia's artillery shells and other weapons, adding that in fact Russia's defense sector has considerably boosted manufacturing capabilities since the beginning of the special military operation. Presently, Russia produces seven times more munitions than the whole West, according to the US press estimates.Berletic pointed out that the arsenal must be used together in concert as part of combined arms warfare. Given that Russia has top-notch arms in all domains of warfare, the nation's military concerted efforts provide for efficient offensive and defensive operations on the battlefield.

Russia's T-90M tanks in combat in Donbass Russia's T-90M tanks in combat in Donbass 2023-09-19T15:30+0000 true PT0M53S

