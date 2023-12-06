https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/ukraine-loses-up-to-300-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---mod-1115426325.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 300 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 300 soldiers and 13 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry also said that Russian forces have repelled two attacks in the Donetsk direction. "Enemy losses amounted to up to 300 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, six cars, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems, two US-made M777 artillery systems and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine also lost up to 165 soldiers as killed or injured in the South Donetsk direction. Russia has repelled five attacks in the Kupyansk direction, where Ukraine has lost up to 140 soldiers over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
Ukraine Loses Up to 300 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 300 soldiers and 13 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry also said that Russian forces
have repelled two attacks in the Donetsk direction.
"Enemy losses amounted to up to 300 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, six cars, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems, two US-made M777 artillery systems and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine also lost up to 165 soldiers as killed or injured in the South Donetsk direction.
Russia has repelled five attacks in the Kupyansk direction, where Ukraine has lost up to 140 soldiers over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.