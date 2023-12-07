International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 39 Times in Past Day
The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said Ukrainian troops had shelled the DPR territory 39 times over the past day.
"Over the past day, the office reported 39 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed units," the office said in a statement on Telegram. According to the office, one civilian was killed and 18 others wounded. Overall, the Kiev regime fired 132 rounds of various ammunition. A total of 56 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were recorded in the previous day.
Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 39 Times in Past Day

00:11 GMT 07.12.2023 (Updated: 00:21 GMT 07.12.2023)
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin / Go to the mediabankMembers the DPR mission inspect remains of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), believed to be a Ukrainian attack drone, after it was shot down by air defence systems in the Kievsky district of Donetsk
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said Ukrainian troops shelled the DPR territory 39 times over the past day.
"Over the past day, the office reported 39 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed units," the office said in a statement on Telegram.
According to the office, one civilian was killed and 18 others wounded.
Overall, the Kiev regime fired 132 rounds of various ammunition.
A total of 56 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were recorded in the previous day.
