Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 39 Times in Past Day

The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said Ukrainian troops had shelled the DPR territory 39 times over the past day.

"Over the past day, the office reported 39 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed units," the office said in a statement on Telegram. According to the office, one civilian was killed and 18 others wounded. Overall, the Kiev regime fired 132 rounds of various ammunition. A total of 56 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were recorded in the previous day.

