https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/donetsk-peoples-republic-shelled-by-ukraine-39-times-in-past-day-1115440903.html
Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 39 Times in Past Day
Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 39 Times in Past Day
The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said Ukrainian troops had shelled the DPR territory 39 times over the past day.
2023-12-07T00:11+0000
2023-12-07T00:11+0000
2023-12-07T00:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
joint center for control and coordination (jccc)
ukraine
dpr
donetsk
russia
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
shelling
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/04/1114726678_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0eaf7a966f29ea61950023e9c7cff191.jpg
"Over the past day, the office reported 39 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed units," the office said in a statement on Telegram. According to the office, one civilian was killed and 18 others wounded. Overall, the Kiev regime fired 132 rounds of various ammunition. A total of 56 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were recorded in the previous day.
ukraine
donetsk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/04/1114726678_150:0:2881:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7be135ff19218a3127195cbd9f4f4f9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian shelling, dpr, donetsk, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort,
ukrainian shelling, dpr, donetsk, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort,
Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 39 Times in Past Day
00:11 GMT 07.12.2023 (Updated: 00:21 GMT 07.12.2023)
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said Ukrainian troops shelled the DPR territory 39 times over the past day.
"Over the past day, the office reported 39 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed units
," the office said in a statement on Telegram.
According to the office, one civilian was killed and 18 others wounded.
Overall, the Kiev regime
fired 132 rounds of various ammunition.
A total of 56 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were recorded in the previous day.