North Korea Calls Out US 'Double Standards' Amid South's Spy Satellite Launch

North Korea Calls Out US 'Double Standards' Amid South's Spy Satellite Launch

Diplomatic relations between North and South Korea is at all time low. Moreover, Pyongyang's November 21 launch of its first reconnaissance satellite has drawn criticisms from Washington and Seoul. Similarly, South Korea deployed its first spy satellite on December 1 raises questions about double standards.

North Korea reprimanded the United States this week for its duplicity in helping South Korea deploy its inaugural military satellite soon after condemning Pyongyang for similar actions.North Korea claimed a successful launch of its first reconnaissance satellite on November 21, under Kim Jong Un's supervision. Seoul subsequently accused Pyongyang of escalating tensions in the Korean Peninsula.The National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA) of North Korea highlighted this contradiction, labeling the US's stance as an "illegal double standard," per media sources. NATA argues that space should be seen as a "common asset of mankind."Pyongyang perceives the US actions as a violation of its sovereign rights, claiming these actions contravene the United Nations Charter by meddling in the Asian nation's domestic affairs.North Korea's NATA stated, "If the gangster-like logic of the US, that its stooge can do anything and a country hostile to it cannot exercise even the basic right as a sovereign state, is connived and tolerated." This comment underscores the tension between the US's approach towards allies and adversaries.Further complicating matters is the US's involvement in advancing South Korea's aerospace technology. Notably, the launch of South Korea's first spy satellite by SpaceX on December 1 and its solid-fuel rocket test are perceived by North Korea as direct provocations.Tensions between North and South Korea, which had been growing recently, have escalated further following the Yoon Suk Yeol's administration's decision to suspend the 2018 aerial surveillance agreement in the demilitarized zone partially. In response, North Korea completely withdrew from the accord, deeming South Korea responsible for any resulting hostilities.This contrast in treatment is not lost on US allies in the Asia Pacific. While the US has been quick to impose sanctions on North Korea, along with allies like South Korea, Japan, and Australia, for Pyongyang's satellite launch, it has openly supported similar endeavors by South Korea.

