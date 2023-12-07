https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/putin-us-exploits-both-allies-and-other-economic-actors-1115452306.html

Putin: US Exploits Both Allies and Other Economic Actors

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the VTB investment forum "Russia Calling!" that the US was exploiting both allies and other economic players.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the VTB investment forum "Russia Calling!" that the US was exploiting both allies and other economic players.Experts estimate that the monopoly of large Western banks will be undermined in the near future, Putin has said. The Russian president also said that he expects to see radical changes in the global banking system due to emergence of new technologies, including blockchain.Russia is in favor of a truly democratic model of global economic development, Vladimir Putin has said. "We want to create a new model, one that is truly democratic and one where truly fair competition among all participants in economic activity prevails," Putin said. According to the president, such a change in the landscape of the world economy and the emergence of new leaders is an objective and largely natural process.The goals of critics who have restricted Russians' access to global payment systems have not been achieved, Russia continues to strengthen its sovereignty in this sphere, Putin added. "The goals set by our critics have clearly not been achieved, on the contrary, we are only strengthening our sovereignty in this sphere, and we are doing it quite confidently," Putin said.Russia's GDP will grow by at least 3.5% by the end of this year, this is a good indicator for the Russian economy, Putin stressed.Russia's GDP growth rate is above that of all European Union countries, the president said.Additionally, the president said that the Russian federal budget deficit for the 11 months of this year amounted to 878 billion rubles ($9.5 billion).A financial system based on the dominance of the dollar and the euro is discredited, as well as the conduct of settlements exclusively through Western banks and the SWIFT system, Putin said.Many foreign companies, despite the pressure of their officials, want to work in Russia, have changed only the name, said Vladimir Putin. "Many foreign companies and organizations, despite the pressure of their governments, their officials, have said that they want to continue working in our country. We only welcome this. And these are our colleagues who, despite external pressure, either changed their name and maintained their presence in the market, or, if we're honest, simply handed over the management with the right to buy back, that's all. And God bless them," Putin said. He noted that let them work, Russia just supports them.

