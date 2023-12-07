https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/putin-us-exploits-both-allies-and-other-economic-actors-1115452306.html
Putin: US Exploits Both Allies and Other Economic Actors
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the VTB investment forum "Russia Calling!" that the US was exploiting both allies and other economic players.
2023-12-07T12:31+0000
2023-12-07T12:31+0000
2023-12-07T12:31+0000
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the VTB Bank investment forum Russia Calling! The main theme of the forum: "Making Deglobalization: Uniting Sovereign Economies."
"The United States is in charge. VTB CEO Andrei Kostin now said that they share with someone, with their allies. No, it turned out that in practice they also exploit their allies. As well as all other participants in economic activity," Putin said.
Experts estimate that the monopoly of large Western banks
will be undermined in the near future, Putin has said.
"According to experts, already in the next few years there will be a real revolution that will finally undermine the monopoly of large Western banks. And they themselves, as we can already see, are not in the best condition. At least some of them are, that's for sure," Putin said.
The Russian president also said that he expects to see radical changes in the global banking system due to emergence of new technologies, including blockchain.
Russia is in favor of a truly democratic model of global economic development
, Vladimir Putin has said.
"We want to create a new model, one that is truly democratic and one where truly fair competition among all participants in economic activity prevails," Putin said.
According to the president, such a change in the landscape of the world economy and the emergence of new leaders is an objective and largely natural process.
The goals of critics who have restricted Russians' access to global payment systems have not been achieved, Russia continues to strengthen its sovereignty in this sphere, Putin added.
"The goals set by our critics have clearly not been achieved, on the contrary, we are only strengthening our sovereignty in this sphere, and we are doing it quite confidently," Putin said.
Russia's GDP will grow by at least 3.5% by the end of this year, this is a good indicator for the Russian economy, Putin stressed.
"Thus, over the 10 months of this year, Russia’s GDP grew by 3.2%. Today, it is already higher than it was before the Western sanction attack. It is expected that by the end of this year, at least we all really count on it, GDP will increase by at least 3.5% ... this is a good indicator for the Russian economy," Putin said.
Russia's GDP growth rate is above that of all European Union countries, the president said.
Additionally, the president said that the Russian federal budget deficit for the 11 months of this year amounted to 878 billion rubles ($9.5 billion).
A financial system based on the dominance of the dollar and the euro is discredited, as well as the conduct of settlements exclusively through Western banks and the SWIFT system, Putin said.
Many foreign companies, despite the pressure of their officials, want to work in Russia, have changed only the name, said Vladimir Putin.
"Many foreign companies and organizations, despite the pressure of their governments, their officials, have said that they want to continue working in our country. We only welcome this. And these are our colleagues who, despite external pressure, either changed their name and maintained their presence in the market, or, if we're honest, simply handed over the management with the right to buy back, that's all. And God bless them," Putin said.
He noted that let them work, Russia just supports them.