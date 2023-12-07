https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/putins-common-sense-approach-clear-to-foreign-investors-despite-wests-economic-war-1115458425.html

Putin's Common Sense Approach Clear to Foreign Investors Despite West's Economic War

Putin's Common Sense Approach Clear to Foreign Investors Despite West's Economic War

President Putin took part in the ‘Russia Calling!’ investment forum on Thursday, outlining Russia’s vision for the future of a multipolar, globalized world economy. Putin’s “common sense” approach to business helps explain foreign companies’ readiness to operate in Russia in spite of sanctions, investment expert Paul Goncharoff tells Sputnik.

2023-12-07T16:33+0000

2023-12-07T16:33+0000

2023-12-07T16:33+0000

economy

vladimir putin

business

russia

west

european union (eu)

brussels

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/07/1115458061_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_298a1f990f8c8c48c26ca5f6600f7c2f.jpg

In his speech at the Russia Calling! Investment forum on Thursday, Putin highlighted the “irreversible changes” taking place in the global system of international relations and its drive toward multipolarity, both politically and economically.Highlighting Western elites’ efforts to slow the growth of the countries of the so-called “global periphery,” which are treated like modern-day “colonies,” and the use of various tools running contrary to the principles of market economics they claim to stand for, Putin suggested that the West has engaged in the destruction of the system of economic relations it built up in the first place.SWIFT, the international system of financial transfers, has been discredited and is becoming archaic, Putin said, and being replaced by alternative tools, with Russia strengthening its sovereignty in this area.“The objectives set by our adversaries have not been reached. On the contrary, we have reinforced our sovereignty. And this is only one example. In finance, in industry, on the consumer market, we are consistently rejecting the services, the brands and intermediaries that have been imposed on us. We’re actively working in our domestic market. This leads to systemic positive results,” Putin said.At the same time, he pointed out that notwithstanding efforts to isolate and destroy the Russian economy, Russia’s GDP is expected to grow by at least 3.5 percent in the current year – well above of all members of the European Union.Furthermore, despite efforts by Western governments to scare companies away from Russia, their presence has not only remained steady over the past year-and-a-half, but grown, the president stressed.‘Russia a Very Welcoming Place for Investment’“If they’re thinking clearly and not being overly influenced by the narratives in Western media, Russia is a very welcoming place for investment” by foreign businesses, says Paul Goncharoff, an analyst and management consultant with firm Dezan Shira & Associates. “Frankly, it’s a political question, not an economic question.”Many companies have done precisely that, Goncharoff said, with many visible Western players that were on the Russian market officially ‘leaving’ Russia, but in fact, have remained, “rebranded, repackaged with another chain of ownership.”As far as Putin’s comments on the growth rate of the nation's economy relative to those of the EU, the observer stressed that “it doesn’t take a rocket scientist, and certainly any businessman with an ounce of common sense in their head could have foreseen that coming,” with European countries effectively “sanctioning themselves out of Russia” by joining on to Brussels and Washington’s sanctions craze.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/russia-set-to-record-75-billion-account-surplus-amid-booming-energy-sales-1115008524.html

russia

west

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, investors, investment, business, businessmen, russia, foreign