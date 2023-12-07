Russia and Saudi Arabia Agree to Boost Defense Cooperation
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a working visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.
Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to strengthen defense cooperation so that it is aimed at supporting the common interests of the two countries, according to a joint statement published on the Kremlin's website.
"On defense and security issues, the sides agreed to strengthen defense cooperation so that it is aimed at supporting and achieving the common interests of the two countries. The sides reaffirmed their desire to strengthen current cooperation and coordination in the security sphere on issues of mutual interest, including the fight against crime in all its forms, the fight against terrorism and extremism and their financing, as well as the exchange of information to counter terrorist organizations, in such a way as to ensure security and stability in the two countries," the statement said.
Russia and Saudi Arabia support efforts to end the crisis in Yemen through political means, the countries said in a joint statement.
“Regarding Yemen, both sides emphasized full support for international and regional efforts to achieve a comprehensive political solution to the Yemen crisis,” the statement read.
In addition, Russia “expressed gratitude” to Saudi Arabia for the kingdom’s humanitarian and political efforts on the Ukrainian crisis, the statement read.
Both countries are concerned over the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, and called for halt to military operations, the countries said in a joint statement on Thursday.
"Both sides discussed the developments in the situation in Palestine, expressed deep concern about the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and emphasized the need to end military operations in the Palestinian territories, as well as the need to protect civilians in accordance with international law and international humanitarian law," the statement read.
Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to expand cooperation in the oil and gas fields, the countries said.
"The two sides agreed on the importance of expanding cooperation in the following areas: oil and gas, such as procurement, supply and standardization of equipment in the field of oil and gas," the statement read.
Moscow and Riyadh also said that they appreciate increase in mutual trade and intend to continue working on this matter. The sides also emphasized their desire to continue working to increase mutual and joint investments.
The sides also emphasized the importance of efforts to negotiate with the countries of the region and eliminate sources of security threats and reaffirmed determination to strengthen cooperation to combat cross-border corruption crimes.
Russia welcomes the resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, this will help strengthen security in the region, according to a joint statement.
"The Russian side welcomed the resumption of diplomatic relations between the [Saudi] Kingdom and Iran, expressing hope that this step will help strengthen security and stability in the region while maintaining the sovereignty of the countries and non-interference in their internal affairs," the statement read, as quoted by the Kremlin website.
Russia and Saudi Arabia emphasized the importance of Iran's commitment to the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, the statement said.
Moscow and Riyadh welcome the decision made by the League of Arab States (LAS) to resume participation of Syrian delegation in the meetings of LAS Council of Foreign Ministers.
“With regard to Syria, both sides highly appreciated the decision of the League of Arab States to resume the participation of delegations of the Syrian government in the meetings of the Council of Ministers of the Arab League and related organizations and bodies and expressed the hope that this will contribute to supporting the stability and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, resolving the Syrian crisis and facilitating the safe voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their homeland,” the statement read.