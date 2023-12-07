International
Senator Says Never Been More Worried About Terrorist Attacks Against US Than Right Now
Senator Says Never Been More Worried About Terrorist Attacks Against US Than Right Now
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Thursday that he has never been more worried about a terrorist attack against the United States than he is at present.
2023-12-07T20:03+0000
2023-12-07T20:09+0000
"I've never been more worried about a terrorist attack on our nation than I am right now, just not me saying it, it's all the people in the intelligence community," Graham said during a press conference. "The number of people that want to punish us for helping Israel is through the roof." Graham mentioned that the threat level on the US southern border is at an all-time high. According to the Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Threat Assessment, this year US border agents have encountered a growing number of migrants on the FBI's terrorist watchlist trying to illegally cross the US-Mexico border. Graham stated the Biden administration is on track to see 10 million illegal crossings by migrants on the US southern border over the US president's four-year tenure. On Wednesday, Senate Republicans blocked legislation to advance Biden's $110 billion supplemental bill over concerns it does not include "credible" measures to address the crisis on the US southern border.
americas
Senator Says Never Been More Worried About Terrorist Attacks Against US Than Right Now

20:03 GMT 07.12.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Thursday that he has never been more worried about a terrorist attack against the United States than he is at present.
"I've never been more worried about a terrorist attack on our nation than I am right now, just not me saying it, it's all the people in the intelligence community," Graham said during a press conference. "The number of people that want to punish us for helping Israel is through the roof."
Graham mentioned that the threat level on the US southern border is at an all-time high.
According to the Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Threat Assessment, this year US border agents have encountered a growing number of migrants on the FBI's terrorist watchlist trying to illegally cross the US-Mexico border.
Graham stated the Biden administration is on track to see 10 million illegal crossings by migrants on the US southern border over the US president's four-year tenure.
On Wednesday, Senate Republicans blocked legislation to advance Biden's $110 billion supplemental bill over concerns it does not include "credible" measures to address the crisis on the US southern border.
