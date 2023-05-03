https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/us-braces-for-immigration-explosion-with-end-of-title-42-border-controls-1110055866.html

US Braces for Immigration Explosion With End of Title 42 Border Controls

US Braces for Immigration Explosion With End of Title 42 Border Controls

Millions more illegal immigrants could flood across the US border with Mexico after some restrictions expire next week. Mark Krikorian and Sergio Arellano said the Biden administration was completely failing to stem the tide.

2023-05-03T18:35+0000

2023-05-03T18:35+0000

2023-05-03T18:48+0000

americas

us

immigration

illegal immigrants

undocumented immigrants

immigration policy

joe biden

department of homeland security (dhs)

us customs and border protection (cbp)

mexico

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/02/1110029759_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ba0abc19f4cf235a11cf644e205ba64e.jpg

The Biden administration has no plan to fix the immigration crisis it has created — and which is about to get far wrse, experts say.So-called Title 42 powers to deport illegal immigrants arriving by land on public health grounds — introduced by former president Donald Trump during the COVID-19 pandemic — will expire on May 11th. Many politicians and commentators have predicted a surge in people-trafficking across the Mexican border after that.President Joe Biden ordered 1,500 troops to the border with Mexico on Tuesday for three months to help contain the expected rush to enter the US.In March, 40 people died in a fire at an immigrant detention centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.Mark Krikorian told Sputnik that the situation at the border was already "a disaster" since Biden relaxed immigration rules in 2021, ending Trump's system of keeping asylum seekers in Mexico while their claims are processed.He said a million people had entered the country illegally over the past two years, while authorities have released twice that many who were detained.The difference between Biden immigration policy and Trump's is "night and day", the commentator said. "Under Trump, everything wasn't fixed. There was still a lot of work to do. It wasn't perfect," he said. "But it was stabilized at the border.""Title 42 is a shorthand word for a public health measure," Krikorian explained. "The data from COVID that allowed the Border Patrol to just bounce people back across the border into Mexico. No hearings, no asylum, no nothing. Trump initially instituted it because that's when COVID started."The immigration expert said that during the three-month transition period for the Biden government the Department of Homeland Security opposed reversing Trump's 'build the wall' crackdown on trafficking.He predicted the number of illegal border crossing would soar from 8,000 a day currently to 10,000 or 12,000 after May 11."The capacity of the system to deal with this is so overwhelmed that Border Patrol agents sometimes don't even give the illegal aliens sort of the paperwork of when their hearing is going to be. They just give them the phone number for ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and say: 'where were you going to go? When you get there, call and call ICE and turn yourself in'."Sergio Arellano told Sputnik that White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre's claim this week that Biden had cut illegal immigration by 90 per cent was "laughable. It's really funny, it's delusional."He said that Yuma, Arizona alone was "prime real estate for illegal border crossings."The Biden administration has said it will open more migrant reception centres to deal with the influx, but the Phoenix-based analyst was sceptical."That's not a plan. It's an open invitation for people to come forth," Arellano said. "We're starting to see a presence that is not only Mexican anymore, but from "all over the world." He said many migrants are released soon after arrival as there were not enough places at centres to house them all. Worse still, the immigration campaigner said, was the trafficking of unaccompanied children — some as young as three years old — by the 'Coyote' gangs.Want to read more from our commentators Mark Krikorian and Sergio Arellan? Head over to our Telegram channel.For more insightful commentary on current affairs, check out our Sputnik Radio shows.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/what-is-the-us-title-42-policy-1110054202.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/theres-a-political-component-in-new-us-steps-to-curb-migration-1110029919.html

americas

mexico

ciudad juarez

arizona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

us, mexico, immigration, illegal immigration, migrants, people-trafficking, joe biden, donald trump, title 42