US Braces for Immigration Explosion With End of Title 42 Border Controls
US Braces for Immigration Explosion With End of Title 42 Border Controls
Millions more illegal immigrants could flood across the US border with Mexico after some restrictions expire next week. Mark Krikorian and Sergio Arellano said the Biden administration was completely failing to stem the tide.
2023-05-03T18:35+0000
2023-05-03T18:48+0000
The Biden administration has no plan to fix the immigration crisis it has created — and which is about to get far wrse, experts say.So-called Title 42 powers to deport illegal immigrants arriving by land on public health grounds — introduced by former president Donald Trump during the COVID-19 pandemic — will expire on May 11th. Many politicians and commentators have predicted a surge in people-trafficking across the Mexican border after that.President Joe Biden ordered 1,500 troops to the border with Mexico on Tuesday for three months to help contain the expected rush to enter the US.In March, 40 people died in a fire at an immigrant detention centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.Mark Krikorian told Sputnik that the situation at the border was already "a disaster" since Biden relaxed immigration rules in 2021, ending Trump's system of keeping asylum seekers in Mexico while their claims are processed.He said a million people had entered the country illegally over the past two years, while authorities have released twice that many who were detained.The difference between Biden immigration policy and Trump's is "night and day", the commentator said. "Under Trump, everything wasn't fixed. There was still a lot of work to do. It wasn't perfect," he said. "But it was stabilized at the border.""Title 42 is a shorthand word for a public health measure," Krikorian explained. "The data from COVID that allowed the Border Patrol to just bounce people back across the border into Mexico. No hearings, no asylum, no nothing. Trump initially instituted it because that's when COVID started."The immigration expert said that during the three-month transition period for the Biden government the Department of Homeland Security opposed reversing Trump's 'build the wall' crackdown on trafficking.He predicted the number of illegal border crossing would soar from 8,000 a day currently to 10,000 or 12,000 after May 11."The capacity of the system to deal with this is so overwhelmed that Border Patrol agents sometimes don't even give the illegal aliens sort of the paperwork of when their hearing is going to be. They just give them the phone number for ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and say: 'where were you going to go? When you get there, call and call ICE and turn yourself in'."Sergio Arellano told Sputnik that White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre's claim this week that Biden had cut illegal immigration by 90 per cent was "laughable. It's really funny, it's delusional."He said that Yuma, Arizona alone was "prime real estate for illegal border crossings."The Biden administration has said it will open more migrant reception centres to deal with the influx, but the Phoenix-based analyst was sceptical."That's not a plan. It's an open invitation for people to come forth," Arellano said. "We're starting to see a presence that is not only Mexican anymore, but from "all over the world." He said many migrants are released soon after arrival as there were not enough places at centres to house them all. Worse still, the immigration campaigner said, was the trafficking of unaccompanied children — some as young as three years old — by the 'Coyote' gangs.Want to read more from our commentators Mark Krikorian and Sergio Arellan? Head over to our Telegram channel.For more insightful commentary on current affairs, check out our Sputnik Radio shows.
18:35 GMT 03.05.2023 (Updated: 18:48 GMT 03.05.2023)
Migrants from Central and South America take part in a caravan attempting to reach the Mexico-US border, while carrying out a viacrucis to protest for the death of 40 migrants in a fire at a detention center in the northern city of Juarez, in Tapachula, Chiapas state, southern Mexico, on April 23, 2023
Millions more illegal immigrants could flood across the US border with Mexico after some restrictions expire next week. Mark Krikorian, executive director of Center for Immigration Studies, and Sergio Arellano, political analyst and executive director of Conserva Mi Voto, said the Biden administration was completely failing to stem the tide.
The Biden administration has no plan to fix the immigration crisis it has created — and which is about to get far wrse, experts say.
So-called Title 42 powers to deport illegal immigrants arriving by land on public health grounds — introduced by former president Donald Trump during the COVID-19 pandemic — will expire on May 11th. Many politicians and commentators have predicted a surge in people-trafficking across the Mexican border after that.
President Joe Biden ordered 1,500 troops to the border with Mexico on Tuesday for three months to help contain the expected rush to enter the US.
In March, 40 people died in a fire at an immigrant detention centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Mark Krikorian told Sputnik that the situation at the border was already "a disaster" since Biden relaxed immigration rules in 2021, ending Trump's system of keeping asylum seekers in Mexico while their claims are processed.
He said a million people had entered the country illegally over the past two years, while authorities have released twice that many who were detained.
"This administration has taken into custody and then let go into the United States more than two million illegal aliens," Krikorian said. "I don't mean people who snuck by them. I mean people they took custody of and then let go."
The difference between Biden immigration policy and Trump's is "night and day", the commentator said. "Under Trump, everything wasn't fixed. There was still a lot of work to do. It wasn't perfect," he said. "But it was stabilized at the border."
"Title 42 is a shorthand word for a public health measure," Krikorian explained. "The data from COVID that allowed the Border Patrol to just bounce people back across the border into Mexico. No hearings, no asylum, no nothing. Trump initially instituted it because that's when COVID started."
The immigration expert said that during the three-month transition period for the Biden government the Department of Homeland Security opposed reversing Trump's 'build the wall' crackdown on trafficking.
"They said, do not unwind everything we did here. It is going to blow up in your face. It will be a disaster, please don't do it, we're warning you," Kirkorian recalled. "They did it anyway, and boom, it blew up in their face."
He predicted the number of illegal border crossing would soar from 8,000 a day currently to 10,000 or 12,000 after May 11.
"The capacity of the system to deal with this is so overwhelmed that Border Patrol agents sometimes don't even give the illegal aliens sort of the paperwork of when their hearing is going to be. They just give them the phone number for ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and say: 'where were you going to go? When you get there, call and call ICE and turn yourself in'."
Sergio Arellano told Sputnik that White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre's claim this week that Biden had cut illegal immigration by 90 per cent was "laughable. It's really funny, it's delusional."
He said that Yuma, Arizona alone was "prime real estate for illegal border crossings."
"We're seeing 6,000 illegal crossings come to the border every week... not counting the approximate 1,500 to 2,000 getaways," Arellano said. "It is a travesty that we're seeing this happen at our border with no action on behalf of the administration."
The Biden administration has said it will open more migrant reception centres to deal with the influx, but the Phoenix-based analyst was sceptical.
"That's not a plan. It's an open invitation for people to come forth," Arellano said. "We're starting to see a presence that is not only Mexican anymore, but from "all over the world."
He said many migrants are released soon after arrival as there were not enough places at centres to house them all.
"They're bringing a bad element," Arellano said. "There's a lot of rise in crime, gang activity, and then also the financial burdens and responsibilities imposed on our hospitals and our health system, which is displacing a lot of our homeless population."
Worse still, the immigration campaigner said, was the trafficking of unaccompanied children — some as young as three years old — by the 'Coyote' gangs.
"Minors are coming in. They're saying, hey, I'm here to see my mom or my dad sent across by the by the criminal element. And then they have another member of criminal element in the US step up and say, Oh, hey, I'm the Uncle, I'm a relative or a family member, and they could come with me," Arellano explained. "They're taking these kids and they're trafficking them across the states and they're abusing these children."
