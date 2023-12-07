https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/ukrainian-troops-shelled-donetsk-peoples-republic-19-times-in-24-hours-1115465970.html
Ukrainian Troops Shelled Donetsk People's Republic 19 Times in 24 Hours
The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) was shelled by Ukrainian troops 19 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 19 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram. According to the office, a boy was killed and two more civilians were wounded.The DPR said that Ukraine fired 82 rounds of various ammunition. In total, the Kiev regime launched 39 strikes in the previous day.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) was shelled by Ukrainian soldiers 19 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 19 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces
," the office wrote on Telegram.
According to the office, a boy was killed and two more civilians were wounded.
The DPR said that Ukraine fired 82 rounds of various ammunition. In total, the Kiev regime
launched 39 strikes in the previous day.