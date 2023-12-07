International
US, Ukraine Sign Statement on Intent for Military Co-Production, Tech Exchange
The United States and Ukraine signed a statement on intent for military co-production and technical data exchange, the White House said in a press release.
Earlier in the day, the United States hosted the first day of the US-Ukraine Defense Industrial Base Conference in Washington. The Pentagon has provided Ukraine with data to start local production of projects that seek to boost air defense systems, the release added.
US, Ukraine Sign Statement on Intent for Military Co-Production, Tech Exchange

01:20 GMT 07.12.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and Ukraine signed a statement on intent for military co-production and technical data exchange, the White House said in a press release.
Earlier in the day, the United States hosted the first day of the US-Ukraine Defense Industrial Base Conference in Washington.

"The Department of Defense, Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and Ministry for Strategic Industries of Ukraine signed a Statement of Intent on Co-production and Technical Data Exchange, which will work to address the urgent operational needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including in the areas of air defense systems, repair and sustainment, and production of critical munitions," the release said on Wednesday.

The Pentagon has provided Ukraine with data to start local production of projects that seek to boost air defense systems, the release added.
