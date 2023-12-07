https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/us-ukraine-sign-statement-on-intent-for-military-co-production-tech-exchange-1115441860.html

US, Ukraine Sign Statement on Intent for Military Co-Production, Tech Exchange

The United States and Ukraine signed a statement on intent for military co-production and technical data exchange, the White House said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, the United States hosted the first day of the US-Ukraine Defense Industrial Base Conference in Washington. The Pentagon has provided Ukraine with data to start local production of projects that seek to boost air defense systems, the release added.

