Scott Ritter: Zelensky in Dire Straits as Ukraine Won't Get Operational Pause in Winter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky unexpectedly cancelled his appearance via video-link at a secret US Senate briefing. What does the last minute hiccup say about the situation in Ukraine's power circles?

It was expected that Zelensky would inform American congressmen about the latest developments on the ground in Ukraine and urge them to disburse over $60 billion for Ukraine.On the same day, the upper chamber failed to vote on a Ukraine aid bill because Democrats threw out GOP border reforms from it. In response, Republicans made it clear that they will not support any further assistance to Kiev unless border measures are included in the legislation. Meanwhile, the current Ukraine military package has almost been exhausted. There are also rumors in the Western press that NATO allies want Zelensky either to hold the talks or to freeze the conflict along the line of contact. Will the Kiev regime be forced to take a pause during the winter season?Meanwhile, it seems that the Kiev regime has found itself in dire straits: it desperately needs Western aid, which is either diminished or delayed; Zelensky is at odds with the Ukrainian military brass; and the Ukrainian people are increasingly losing trust in their president. On the other hand, both the US and EU are bracing for elections next year, which requires shifting the focus on domestic needs. To complicate matters further, Israel is determined to proceed with its war in Gaza despite growing protests in the Arab world and anxiety of its Western partners over civilian casualties piling up in the strip.However, nobody is going to give Ukraine a pause, according to Ritter. While Moscow has repeatedly made it clear that it is open to constructive peace negotiations, the absence of Kiev's initiative would mean the prolongation of the conflict, the former Marine officer believes.

