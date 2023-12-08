https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/brics-momentum-is-eu-pivoting-towards-a-multipolar-horizon-1115483344.html

BRICS Momentum: Is EU Pivoting Towards a Multipolar Horizon?

BRICS Momentum: Is EU Pivoting Towards a Multipolar Horizon?

EU initiated an open dialogue on its relations with BRICS in the halls of the European Parliament

Conservative European politicians want to cultivate ties with the group of emerging economies led by Russia and China.The BRICS group has expanded to 11 members with the accession of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates, — and has the potential to grow to 18 in the future. The group of non-Western countries holds significant economic and political sway, prompting the EU to seek partnerships with the coalition at a conference this week entitled "The Rising Power of BRICS: Implications for the European Union."Organised by the Brussels-based analytical center Vocal Europe and the conservative European People's Party (EPP), the largest political group in the European Parliament, the conference centered on political debates — and revealed a lack of a clearly defined EU policy regarding BRICS.Keynote speaker Tokozile Xasa, South Africa's Permanent Representative to the EU, stated that with the expansion of BRICS to BRICS+, the alliance will represent nearly 30 percent of the world's GDP and 47 percent of the global population.She emphasized that BRICS+ is not a challenge to existing systems, however, but an aspiration for unity and collaboration with a broader range of developing nations and for strategic cooperation with traditional partners, especially the EU.The South African representative also emphasized Africa's potential in economic development and the BRICS' role in fostering a mutually beneficial partnership, particularly in infrastructure projects and industrialization on the continent.In her speech, Xasa emphasized the significance of fostering agricultural collaboration between the EU and BRICS as a pivotal means for long-term poverty and hunger alleviation. she underlined the crucial role of knowledge-sharing, believing it to be instrumental in boosting agricultural productivity.Addressing the challenges posed by the emergence of new markets facilitated by the African Continental Free Trade Area, she expressed concern about the unfair competition that could undermine potential developmental strides aimed at enhancing people's quality of life.German MEP Helmut Geuking echoed the need for tolerance, unity and collaboration with BRICS countries, acknowledging their crucial role in shaping the future global economy.Dutch MEP Marcel de Graaff, a member of the Identity and Democracy group, criticized the EU's neo-colonial approach. He called for a reassessment of economic relations and urged equal partnerships with developing countries, including BRICS.“At the moment, the EU is not looking in the mirror and does not see that it itself provoked the change of regime in Ukraine; which effectively jeopardized Russia’s security. What you need to do to approach BRICS is to start looking, really looking, in the mirror and then start working on an equal basis from an economic perspective. Start with the economy and start respecting the autonomy of other countries,” de Graaf said.France Jamet, an MEP from France, highlighting the importance of avoiding a narrow view of the world solely based on the EU's own experiences and objectives, signaled the EU's readiness to engage in dialogue with BRICS and emphasized the importance of open discussions on various issues — economic, democratic, or financial — with the rest of the world.Former President of the European Economic and Social Committee, Henri Malosse, questioned the effectiveness of imposing sanctions, highlighting their impact on ordinary citizens.The conference, attended by representatives from all factions, underscored the fundamental importance of BRICS countries for the global economy's future growth. As the EU navigates this shifting landscape, an open and constructive dialogue emerges as a key element in building enduring relationships between regions.The first conference on EU-BRICS relations took place in the European Parliament in Brussels, with 22 MEPs and representatives from BRICS nations discussing "The Rising Power of BRICS: Implications for the European Union." Notable attendees included deputy permanent representatives from countries like China, India, Saudi Arabia, Germany, France, Greece, the Netherlands and Spain — which currently holds the presidency of the European Council. All participants acknowledged the pivotal role of BRICS in global economic growth, emphasizing its significance amid political differences.

