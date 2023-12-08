https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/donetsk-peoples-republic-shelled-by-ukraine-10-times-in-past-day-1115489787.html

Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 10 Times in Past Day

Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 10 Times in Past Day

Ukraine shelled the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 10 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.

2023-12-08T22:32+0000

2023-12-08T22:32+0000

2023-12-08T22:32+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

donetsk

dpr

joint center for control and coordination (jccc)

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

ukrainian conflict

ukraine crisis

killings of civilians

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115489961_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7642e28aa4cdee4f2e5609f18e0a5a3a.jpg

"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 10 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram. According to the statement, there were no civilian casualties reported. The DPR said that Ukraine fired 35 rounds of various ammunition. In total, the Kiev regime launched 19 strikes in the previous day.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/dpr-head-unveils-shocking-death-toll-9-years-of-ukraines-shelling-killed-228-children-1112180884.html

ukraine

donetsk

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian shelling, dpr, donetsk, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort