Sputnik International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 10 Times in Past Day
Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 10 Times in Past Day
Ukraine shelled the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 10 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
2023-12-08T22:32+0000
2023-12-08T22:32+0000
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 10 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram. According to the statement, there were no civilian casualties reported. The DPR said that Ukraine fired 35 rounds of various ammunition. In total, the Kiev regime launched 19 strikes in the previous day.
Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 10 Times in Past Day

22:32 GMT 08.12.2023
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukraine shelled the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 10 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 10 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram.
According to the statement, there were no civilian casualties reported.
The DPR said that Ukraine fired 35 rounds of various ammunition. In total, the Kiev regime launched 19 strikes in the previous day.
Stand in memory of the victims of Donbass on the square of the Donetsk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
DPR Head Unveils Shocking Death Toll: 9 Years of Ukraine's Shelling Killed 228 Children
27 July, 14:08 GMT
