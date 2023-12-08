Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 10 Times in Past Day

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/donetsk-peoples-republic-shelled-by-ukraine-10-times-in-past-day-1115489787.html
Ukraine shelled the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 10 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 10 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram. According to the statement, there were no civilian casualties reported. The DPR said that Ukraine fired 35 rounds of various ammunition. In total, the Kiev regime launched 19 strikes in the previous day.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukraine shelled the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 10 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 10 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces
," the office wrote on Telegram.
According to the statement, there were no civilian casualties
reported.
The DPR said that Ukraine fired 35 rounds of various ammunition. In total, the Kiev regime launched 19 strikes in the previous day.