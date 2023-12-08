International
Multinational Exercise Maple Arch 2023 Begins in Georgia
Multinational Exercise Maple Arch 2023 Begins in Georgia
The multinational command post exercise Maple Arch 2023, organized by the Canadian Department of National Defense, began in Georgia, the Georgian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Multinational Exercise Maple Arch 2023 Begins in Georgia

TBILISI (Sputnik) - The multinational command post exercise Maple Arch 2023, organized by the Canadian Department of National Defense, began in Georgia, the Georgian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“Along with Canadian instructors, Georgian instructors are also involved in the multinational exercise Maple Arch 23. Military personnel from nine countries are participating in the drills. The Georgian Defense Forces are represented by various units of the Eastern Command and JTEC personnel,” the ministry reported.
Georgia stated that the exercise aims to increase mutual compatibility between participating countries, deepen defense ties between partner countries, move closer to NATO standards in planning and implementing peacekeeping operations, and improve the necessary skills for effective action and decision-making.
The ministry said these are annual multinational exercises that are alternately held in different countries. The Georgian Defense Forces took part in these exercises for the first time in 2018 at the battalion level.
