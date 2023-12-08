https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/putins-election-campaign-starts-de-facto---kremlin-1115478644.html
Putin's Election Campaign Starts De Facto - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Reelection Campaign De Facto started on Friday, but not de jure as he is yet to be registered as a candidate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Putin has announced his plans to run for reelection in March 2024 during an informal conversation with participants of the special military operation. The president later confirmed that he will run for reelection. Putin will also participate in the congress of the United Russia political party, the spokesman said. Putin's announcement on Friday was not planned in advance, according to the spokesman, who explained that the president was responding to a question.Negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow were very intense, and the leaders discussed a wide range of issues, Dmitry Peskov said.The topic of interaction and cooperation within OPEC+ and the decisions that were made within OPEC+ were touched upon during negotiations, the official added.Statements claiming that Russia might engage in talks on Ukraine on Kiev's terms are unrealistic, Peskov said.A US national security official has said that the United States aims to ensure that Russia engages in talks on Ukraine's terms next year."No, absolutely unrealistic," Peskov said, when asked about such statements.The West is resorting to all sorts of tricks to convince its parliaments to vote for financial assistance to Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the latest statement by UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron.Earlier this week, Cameron expressed confidence that the US Congress will adopt the Biden administration's supplemental funding request with aid for Ukraine, saying that blocking this aid would be a "Christmas present" for Putin.
Putin's Election Campaign Starts De Facto - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Reelection Campaign De Facto started on Friday, but not de jure as he is yet to be registered as a candidate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Putin has announced his plans to run for reelection in March 2024 during an informal conversation with participants of the special military operation. The president later confirmed that he will run for reelection.
“If you want to talk de facto, well, probably, yes [the campaign started], if you want to talk de jure, then no. He has not yet been registered as a candidate, we will inform you how he will run for office,” Peskov told reporters, adding that all details of Putin’s election campaign “will be determined” later.
Putin will also participate in the congress of the United Russia political party, the spokesman said.
Putin’s announcement on Friday was not planned in advance, according to the spokesman, who explained that the president was responding to a question.
Negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow were very intense, and the leaders discussed a wide range of issues, Dmitry Peskov said.
"A very substantive conversation took place for more than two hours, and the ministers reported on their areas, and substantively talked about where, what problems there are, what solutions are available, what needs to be done to speed up further development and cooperation, so very, very intense negotiations took place," Peskov told reporters.
The topic of interaction and cooperation within OPEC+
and the decisions that were made within OPEC+ were touched upon during negotiations, the official added.
Statements claiming that Russia might engage in talks on Ukraine on Kiev’s terms are unrealistic, Peskov said.
A US national security official has said that the United States aims to ensure that Russia engages in talks on Ukraine’s terms next year.
“No, absolutely unrealistic,” Peskov said, when asked about such statements.
The West is resorting to all sorts of tricks to convince its parliaments to vote for financial assistance to Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the latest statement by UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron.
"I do not think there is any need to comment on them [Cameron's words], there are a lot of such words now. They resort to all sorts of tricks just to convince their parliamentarians to vote for further allocation of money. There have already been many such statements and they will probably continue,"
Earlier this week, Cameron expressed confidence that the US Congress will adopt the Biden administration’s supplemental funding request with aid for Ukraine
, saying that blocking this aid would be a "Christmas present" for Putin.