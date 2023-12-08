https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/slow-burn-1115490381.html
Slow Burn
A full vote of the House of Representatives to formally authorize Republicans’ impeachment inquiry of President Biden is expected next week. A White House spokesperson called the effort a “stupid stunt.”
House Republicans are moving forward with their declared effort to impeach US President Joe Biden. Again.The announcement was made Thursday as party leadership signaled they’ll pursue a full vote of the legislative body to authorize an impeachment inquiry – a process that has ostensibly already been playing out since September. Speaking to reporters this week, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) claimed the procedure will grant them added legal backing to compel testimony.The gambit may also be part of a strategy to drag out the process as long as possible, with Republicans banking on the specter of a prolonged impeachment affair damaging the Democratic president’s reputation.That may depend on Republicans’ ability to continue to dominate news cycles with developments that appear increasingly redundant. They’ll be competing for attention with the crisis in Gaza, the GOP presidential primary, and ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, which presumably continues even after it’s fallen out of Western headlines.Fortunately for Republicans, they’ll have the exploits of Hunter to continue to redirect attention toward the seedier side of the Biden family. Followers of US politics will recall that presidential family members can nearly always be counted on as a source of entertainment – and embarrassment.
