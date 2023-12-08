https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/us-federal-prosecutors-file-new-charges-against-hunter-biden---reports-1115468303.html
US Federal Prosecutors File New Charges Against Hunter Biden - Reports
The US Justice Department has filed new charges against Hunter Biden, CNN reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The report said on Thursday that it is unclear what the new charges are for since the court documents have not been made public yet.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department has filed new charges against Hunter Biden, CNN reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The report said on Thursday that it is unclear what the new charges are for since the court documents have not been made public yet.