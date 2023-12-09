https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/lavrov-congratulates-rossiya-segodnya-on-media-groups-10th-anniversary-1115495550.html

Lavrov Congratulates Rossiya Segodnya on Media Group’s 10th Anniversary

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov congratulated Rossiya Segodnya and its Director General Dmitry Kiselyov on the media group's 10th anniversary.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov congratulated Rossiya Segodnya and its Director General Dmitry Kiselev on the media group's 10th anniversary.The foreign minister stressed that at a time of unprecedented international pressure on Russian media, Rossiya Segodnya "continues to meet high professional standards of honest journalism.""On Smolenskaya Square we value our good, friendly relations. We count on their further development and strengthening for effective information support of Russia's foreign policy," Lavrov said. "I wish you and all the company's employees robust health, new creative heights and good luck."The Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group unites the Russian-language information resources RIA Novosti, Sputnik Radio, PRIME, InoSMI, Baltnews, Ukraine.ru, Social Navigator, KOT, and Arctic.ru. Abroad, it is represented by the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio.The media group produces news in Russian, English, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, and Farsi. Rossiya Segodnya is Russia's leading news producer, reaching international audiences, the business community, federal structures, and a wide range of users.

