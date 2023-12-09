https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/lavrov-congratulates-rossiya-segodnya-on-media-groups-10th-anniversary-1115495550.html
Lavrov Congratulates Rossiya Segodnya on Media Group’s 10th Anniversary
Lavrov Congratulates Rossiya Segodnya on Media Group’s 10th Anniversary
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov congratulated Rossiya Segodnya and its Director General Dmitry Kiselyov on the media group's 10th anniversary.
2023-12-09T12:15+0000
2023-12-09T12:15+0000
2023-12-09T12:15+0000
russia
rossiya segodnya
dmitry kiselyov
sergey lavrov
russia
sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114310628_0:178:2782:1743_1920x0_80_0_0_979441ea35aacb3287623e7d8bcaa2fe.jpg
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov congratulated Rossiya Segodnya and its Director General Dmitry Kiselev on the media group's 10th anniversary.The foreign minister stressed that at a time of unprecedented international pressure on Russian media, Rossiya Segodnya "continues to meet high professional standards of honest journalism.""On Smolenskaya Square we value our good, friendly relations. We count on their further development and strengthening for effective information support of Russia's foreign policy," Lavrov said. "I wish you and all the company's employees robust health, new creative heights and good luck."The Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group unites the Russian-language information resources RIA Novosti, Sputnik Radio, PRIME, InoSMI, Baltnews, Ukraine.ru, Social Navigator, KOT, and Arctic.ru. Abroad, it is represented by the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio.The media group produces news in Russian, English, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, and Farsi. Rossiya Segodnya is Russia's leading news producer, reaching international audiences, the business community, federal structures, and a wide range of users.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/russian-pm-mishustin-congratulates-rossiya-segodnya-agency-on-its-10th-anniversary--1115492843.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114310628_37:0:2766:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9a49a04af30d3e0e600157b85d3ef284.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian foreign minister sergei lavrov, rossiya segodnya, anniversary
russian foreign minister sergei lavrov, rossiya segodnya, anniversary
Lavrov Congratulates Rossiya Segodnya on Media Group’s 10th Anniversary
Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, was established on December 9, 2013.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov congratulated Rossiya Segodnya and its Director General Dmitry Kiselev on the media group's 10th anniversary.
"The media group is a legitimate leader among domestic media. It is a worthy representative of our country in the international arena, publishing a wide range of news products in 30 languages and actively cooperating with more than 100 foreign partners," Lavrov said in his congratulatory letter.
The foreign minister stressed that at a time of unprecedented international pressure on Russian media, Rossiya Segodnya
"continues to meet high professional standards of honest journalism."
"On Smolenskaya Square we value our good, friendly relations. We count on their further development and strengthening for effective information support of Russia's foreign policy," Lavrov said. "I wish you and all the company's employees robust health, new creative heights and good luck."
The Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group unites the Russian-language information resources RIA Novosti, Sputnik Radio, PRIME, InoSMI, Baltnews, Ukraine.ru, Social Navigator, KOT, and Arctic.ru. Abroad, it is represented by the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio.
The media group produces news in Russian, English, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, and Farsi. Rossiya Segodnya is Russia's leading news producer, reaching international audiences, the business community, federal structures, and a wide range of users.