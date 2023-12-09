International
Lavrov Congratulates Rossiya Segodnya on Media Group's 10th Anniversary
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov congratulated Rossiya Segodnya and its Director General Dmitry Kiselyov on the media group's 10th anniversary.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov congratulated Rossiya Segodnya and its Director General Dmitry Kiselev on the media group's 10th anniversary.The foreign minister stressed that at a time of unprecedented international pressure on Russian media, Rossiya Segodnya "continues to meet high professional standards of honest journalism.""On Smolenskaya Square we value our good, friendly relations. We count on their further development and strengthening for effective information support of Russia's foreign policy," Lavrov said. "I wish you and all the company's employees robust health, new creative heights and good luck."The Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group unites the Russian-language information resources RIA Novosti, Sputnik Radio, PRIME, InoSMI, Baltnews, Ukraine.ru, Social Navigator, KOT, and Arctic.ru. Abroad, it is represented by the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio.The media group produces news in Russian, English, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, and Farsi. Rossiya Segodnya is Russia's leading news producer, reaching international audiences, the business community, federal structures, and a wide range of users.
Lavrov Congratulates Rossiya Segodnya on Media Group’s 10th Anniversary

12:15 GMT 09.12.2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, was established on December 9, 2013.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov congratulated Rossiya Segodnya and its Director General Dmitry Kiselev on the media group's 10th anniversary.

"The media group is a legitimate leader among domestic media. It is a worthy representative of our country in the international arena, publishing a wide range of news products in 30 languages and actively cooperating with more than 100 foreign partners," Lavrov said in his congratulatory letter.

The foreign minister stressed that at a time of unprecedented international pressure on Russian media, Rossiya Segodnya "continues to meet high professional standards of honest journalism."
"On Smolenskaya Square we value our good, friendly relations. We count on their further development and strengthening for effective information support of Russia's foreign policy," Lavrov said. "I wish you and all the company's employees robust health, new creative heights and good luck."
The Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group unites the Russian-language information resources RIA Novosti, Sputnik Radio, PRIME, InoSMI, Baltnews, Ukraine.ru, Social Navigator, KOT, and Arctic.ru. Abroad, it is represented by the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio.
The media group produces news in Russian, English, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, and Farsi. Rossiya Segodnya is Russia's leading news producer, reaching international audiences, the business community, federal structures, and a wide range of users.
