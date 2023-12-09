https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/serbia-wont-impose-sanctions-on-russia-despite-pressure---defense-minister-1115501260.html

Serbia Won't Impose Sanctions on Russia Despite Pressure - Defense Minister

In an interview with Sputnik, the head of the Serbian Defense Ministry said that Belgrade intends to maintain its policy of military neutrality and refrain from joining anti-Russian sanctions.

The next parliamentary elections in Serbia are scheduled for December 17. If the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), the ruling party of President Aleksandar Vucic, wins, the country plans to maintain its stance of not imposing sanctions on Russia, Defense Minister Milos Vucevic has pledged.Explaining Belgrade's position, he underlined the commitment to the pursuit of a unified and cohesive Serbian foreign policy. While acknowledging the country's aspiration to join the European Union (EU) he made it clear that cooperation with China, Russia, India and African and South American nations would continue.Serbia's Strength: Balancing Act Amidst Regional TensionsDescribing the security landscape in Serbia as complex, the defense minister has underscored the intricate challenges facing the nation, with thee breakaway province of Kosovo and Metohija emerging as the primary security threat that shows no signs of abating.Expressing deep concern, he underlined the continuing arming of the Kosovo Albanians and their ambitions to develop the Kosovo Security Force into a full-fledged army, a move he said was “contradicting even what they call their constitution”.Vucevic emphasized that Serbia's response could take two forms: a diplomatic and political struggle within the confines of foreign interests, or a robust response mobilized through the Serbian army.Drawing attention to Serbia's strengthened military capabilities, the Minister emphasized that the nation's armed forces are not only well-equipped, but also highly trained and formidable. Serbia is strengthening its defense capabilities through undisclosed arms purchases and substantial investments in the military sector.He confidently declared that the Serbian army serves as the republic's most powerful deterrent, sending a firm message to potential adversaries that the nation is no longer easily underestimated. Recent contracts, which exceed €100 million, prioritize military complexes, with 60 percent of the allocation going to strengthen the Serbian army.Unavoidable Kosovo IssueThe Kosovo question remains a central challenge, with Vucevic acknowledging the limited options: surrender, withdrawal, concessions, or potential conflict. He argues for the preservation of Serbia's territorial integrity, navigating a path between the two extremes in the Kosovo issue, representing war and peace.The defense minister has rejected elements of the Western plan for normalizing Kosovo, deeming Pristina's UN membership and increased autonomy unacceptable to Belgrade. In navigating the complex situation in Kosovo, he has emphasized a policy aimed at preserving Serbian statehood while protecting the entire Serbian population.

