Doha Summit: US Risks Alienating Muslim World by Vetoing Gaza Ceasefire Resolutions

The US was the only country that vetoed a UN Security Council Gaza ceasefire resolution on Friday. The 15-member gathering voted 13-1 in favor of the initiative - with the United Kingdom abstaining. Israel's military operation in the strip has already claimed the lives of more than 17,700 people with 70% of them estimated to be women and children, per Gaza's Ministry of Health.Judging from the opening remarks at the 21st Doha Forum in Qatar on Sunday, the Arab world is deeply frustrated by Washington's veto, DC think tank The Quincy Institute of Responsible Statecraft pointed out.In particular, Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said that Washington's move to kill the resolution exposed the "great gap between East and West... and double standards in the international community." He placed emphasis on the necessity to create a new multipolar world order that "respects justice and equality between the people where no people are more powerful than the other." The Qatari leadership vowed to continue exerting pressure on Tel Aviv and Hamas to implement a new truce despite "narrowing" chances.Palestine Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh argued that the US gave the "greenest of green lights" to Israel's brutal methods of waging war in Gaza. Per him, Washington should be held responsible for Israel's attacks and the loss of Palestinian lives.For his part, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi accused Tel Aviv of implementing a policy of expelling Palestinians out of Gaza by military actions.Addressing the forum, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that the humanitarian system is currently under threat: "We are facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system. The situation is fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole and for peace and security in the region."Article 99 of the UN Charter states: "The Secretary-General may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security."Meanwhile, DC think tank The Quincy Institute of Responsible Statecraft highlighted that humanitarian advocates repeatedly called the situation in Gaza "unprecedented", adding that UN agencies are continuing to lose people in the war zone. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency has lost 134 relief workers in Gaza since Tel Aviv's military operation began.The Quincy scholars also warn about the growing anti-American sentiment in the Arab world, as Washington is seen as the major obstacle on the way to peace in Gaza due to its repeated vetoes of ceasefire resolutions in the UN. Khaled Saffuri, executive director of the National Interest Foundation in Washington, told the think tank that he was "struck by the backlash against American brands" during his travels in Kuwait and Qatar over the last week. Per him, Arab customers and restaurants are boycotting Coke, Pepsi, McDonald’s, and Starbucks. Saffuri called Washington's latest veto in the UNSC "horrible." "America is losing a lot in the Muslim world," he told the think tank.

