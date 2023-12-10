https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/emergency-special-session-of-unga-to-discuss-gaza-to-be-resumed-on-tuesday-1115515235.html

Emergency Special Session of UNGA to Discuss Gaza to Be Resumed on Tuesday

UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis will convene the plenary meeting of the Tenth Emergency Special Session on Tuesday to discuss the situation around the Gaza Strip, spokesperson to the UN General Assembly President, Monica Grayley, stated on Sunday.

On Friday, the United States vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution that demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The resumption of the special session was requested on Friday by Egypt's permanent representative to the UN Osama Mahmoud Abdelkhalek Mahmoud and Mauritania's permanent representative to the UN Sidi Mohamed Laghdaf "in their respective capacities as Chair of the Arab Group and Chair of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation," she added.

