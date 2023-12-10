https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/emergency-special-session-of-unga-to-discuss-gaza-to-be-resumed-on-tuesday-1115515235.html
Emergency Special Session of UNGA to Discuss Gaza to Be Resumed on Tuesday
Emergency Special Session of UNGA to Discuss Gaza to Be Resumed on Tuesday
UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis will convene the plenary meeting of the Tenth Emergency Special Session on Tuesday to discuss the situation around the Gaza Strip, spokesperson to the UN General Assembly President, Monica Grayley, stated on Sunday.
2023-12-10T22:17+0000
2023-12-10T22:17+0000
2023-12-10T22:17+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
un general assembly
gaza strip
the united nations (un)
humanitarian crisis
israel
israel-gaza conflict
palestine
egypt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/12/1115038663_0:160:3074:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_648ca188c6049cc4c2deed07a1b9d2a9.jpg
On Friday, the United States vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution that demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The resumption of the special session was requested on Friday by Egypt's permanent representative to the UN Osama Mahmoud Abdelkhalek Mahmoud and Mauritania's permanent representative to the UN Sidi Mohamed Laghdaf "in their respective capacities as Chair of the Arab Group and Chair of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation," she added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/ex-cia-analyst-us-responsible-for-gaza-genocide-by-empowering-netanyahu--1115100230.html
gaza strip
israel
egypt
mauritania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/12/1115038663_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_236c83ff2bd8336ba740c1aee165beef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
Emergency Special Session of UNGA to Discuss Gaza to Be Resumed on Tuesday
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis will convene the plenary meeting of the Tenth Emergency Special Session on Tuesday to discuss the situation around the Gaza Strip, spokesperson to the UN General Assembly President, Monica Grayley, stated on Sunday.
On Friday, the United States vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution
that demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
"The President of the UN General Assembly, H.E. Mr. Dennis Francis, has just informed Member States that he will convene the 45th plenary meeting of the tenth Emergency Special Session (ESS) of the General Assembly on Tuesday, 12 December 2023," Grayley said in a statement.
The resumption of the special session was requested on Friday by Egypt's permanent representative to the UN Osama Mahmoud Abdelkhalek Mahmoud and Mauritania's permanent representative to the UN Sidi Mohamed Laghdaf "in their respective capacities as Chair of the Arab Group and Chair of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation," she added.