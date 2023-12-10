International
Truckonomics: Russia's 2023 HGV Sales Smash Records

Subscribe
New truck sales in Russia are set to break all-time industry records by reaching an unprecedented 128,069 vehicles from January to November this year, an impressive 81.5% annual increase.
November saw 12,067 trucks sold in Russia, according to data released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Analysts predict that the end-of-year figures for sales will surpass the previous high of 128,900 recorded in 2012.
Leading the charge is the prominent KAMAZ brand, which secured the lion's share with 26,066 vehicles, holding a 20% market share. Other noteworthy contenders include Chinese manufacturers Sitrak (21,678), Shacman (18,540), and FAW (11,782).
This surge in HGV sales can be attributed to several factors. The imposition of Western sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict prompted major automakers like Volvo Trucks, Mercedes, Scania, MAN, DAF, Iveco, Renault, Mitsubishi, Fuso, and Isuzu to exit the Russian market.
Consequently, Russian importers faced challenges in swiftly finding replacements or deferred new truck purchases. In response, many large motor carriers and construction companies, facing a fleet deficit, turned to Chinese vehicles, as highlighted in a recent report by Expert RA consultants.
"In conditions when manufacturers from Europe stopped supplying cars and spare parts and revoked service licenses, we had to choose Chinese cars," explained Konstantin Kourov, head of road services firm Avtoban Motor Transport, adding that Chinese dump trucks are priced up to three times lower than their EU-made counterparts.
The demand for trucks is further fueled by the booming road cargo transportation sector, driven by increased trade with Asian partners and the execution of major infrastructure projects. Rosstat reports a significant 17.9% year-on-year jump in vehicle freight turnover between January and September.
This trend is part of a broader surge in the Russian automotive market, with new car sales skyrocketing by 58.8% since the beginning of the year. The figure has reached approximately 1.2 million vehicles, which demonstrates a robust and dynamic automotive landscape in Russia despite Western restrictions.
