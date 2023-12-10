Venezuela, Guyana to Hold Talks on Disputed Essequibo Region

International
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held phone talks with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves, as a result of which Caracas agreed to hold a meeting with Georgetown on the territorial dispute, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"In these conversations, a proposal was received to hold a high-level meeting with the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, which will be announced in the coming days, with the purpose of preserving our aspiration to maintain Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, without interference from external actors, in accordance with the agreements reached by both countries within the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC)," a statement, published by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil on X (formerly known as Twitter), read. Maduro also held a conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, "who pledged to promote efforts in favor of direct dialogue between the parties," the statement added. Last week, Venezuela held a referendum in which almost 96% of the population voted in favor of incorporating the Essequibo region into the country. On Wednesday, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said that Georgetown was considering Caracas' actions to incorporate Essequibo, which makes up two-thirds of the territory controlled by Guyana, a threat to the country's national security and would raise the issue at the United Nations Security Council. Venezuela gained independence from Spain in 1845 and recognized Essequibo as part of its sovereign territory. In 1899, however, the United Kingdom filed and won an arbitration claim to recognize Essequibo as part of its then-Caribbean colony of British Guiana. Independent Guyana cited this Arbitral Award in its 2018 International Court of Justice suit against Venezuela, claiming sovereignty over the disputed territory.
03:22 GMT 10.12.2023 (Updated: 03:26 GMT 10.12.2023)
© AFP 2023 / MARTIN SILVAAerial view of the Rupununi Savannah in western Guyana, near the border with Brazil and Venezuela, taken on April 12, 2023
Aerial view of the Rupununi Savannah in western Guyana, near the border with Brazil and Venezuela, taken on April 12, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / MARTIN SILVA
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held phone talks with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves, as a result of which Caracas agreed to hold a meeting with Georgetown on the territorial dispute, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"In these conversations, a proposal was received to hold a high-level meeting with the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, which will be announced in the coming days, with the purpose of preserving our aspiration to maintain Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, without interference from external actors, in accordance with the agreements reached by both countries within the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC)," a statement, published by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil on X (formerly known as Twitter), read.
Maduro also held a conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, "who pledged to promote efforts in favor of direct dialogue between the parties," the statement added.
Last week, Venezuela held a referendum in which almost 96% of the population voted in favor of incorporating the Essequibo region into the country. On Wednesday, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said that Georgetown was considering Caracas' actions to incorporate Essequibo, which makes up two-thirds of the territory controlled by Guyana, a threat to the country's national security and would raise the issue at the United Nations Security Council.
Venezuela gained independence from Spain in 1845 and recognized Essequibo as part of its sovereign territory. In 1899, however, the United Kingdom filed and won an arbitration claim to recognize Essequibo as part of its then-Caribbean colony of British Guiana. Independent Guyana cited this Arbitral Award in its 2018 International Court of Justice suit against Venezuela, claiming sovereignty over the disputed territory.
