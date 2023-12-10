https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/zelensky-shows-desperation-by-trying-to-curry-favor-with-argentinas-milei-1115513106.html

Zelensky Shows Desperation by Trying to Curry Favor With Argentina's Milei

Zelensky Shows Desperation by Trying to Curry Favor With Argentina's Milei

The Ukrainian president has displayed a penchant for appearing at various events around the globe to ask for money and weapons over the past two years. He now traveled to Argentina to attend the inauguration of the recently-elected President Javier Milei.

2023-12-10T18:46+0000

2023-12-10T18:46+0000

2023-12-10T18:46+0000

analysis

volodymyr zelensky

javier milei

ukraine

argentina

inauguration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0a/1115513454_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_fa4fdf13de091dc94776c938c8398433.jpg

Zelensky has flown to Buenos Aires for the swearing-in ceremony of Argentina's new president, Javier Milei. The Ukrainian previously congratulated Milei on winning the election last month and praised him for his support of Ukraine.Though it is not immediately clear to what extent Argentina may aid Ukraine, considering the latter country’s delicate economic situation, Zelensky’s visit appears to be a “logical” move, explained Dr. Vinicius Vieira, a research associate in international relations at the University of Sao Paulo and an associate professor at the Armando Alvares Penteado Foundation.According to Vieira, Zelensky is “clearly fearing defeat” in the Ukrainian conflict and is eager to search for “an alignment,” especially now that the attention of his Western sponsors seems to be focused more on the crisis in the Gaza Strip.The fact that Milei signaled his intent to align with Western powers rather than with the BRICS countries and “other clubs of emerging powers, rising states” also makes Zelensky’s actions seem reasonable, the scholar pointed out.Meanwhile, Dr. Boris Martynov, head of the Department of International Relations and Foreign Policy of Russia at the MGIMO University, argued that the odds of Zelensky actually receiving actual aid from Latin American states seems rather slim at this point.Arguing that Milei is unlikely to disregard the stance of other Latin American countries - such as Brazil, Argentina’s second-largest trading partner – who refrained from supplying weapons to Ukraine, Martynov suggested Zelensky is getting desperate because his US and European backers appear less and less enthusiastic about supporting him.He also pointed out that Latin American countries, which have “long realized themselves as independent sovereign states with their own interests on the international stage,” exhibit today a greater degree of sovereignty than the European Union member states by refusing to be pressured by the United States to support the regime in Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/polish-media-debunks-zelensky-narrative-that-ukraine-is-fighting-for-wests-freedom-1115500113.html

ukraine

argentina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

ukraine argentina relations, argentina aid to ukraine