Israel Keeping Doctors in Gaza Strip Locked Up - Gaza Medic Voices

Israel is detaining doctors "en masse" in the Gaza Strip, the founder of the Gaza Medic Voices organization, Omar Abdel-Mannan, said on Sunday.

"It's just extremely distressing as a doctor to see that my colleagues are being detained en masse," Abdel-Mannan told Sky News. A large number of starving, dehydrated people are arriving at hospitals in the Gaza Strip, he said, adding that the enclave could face outbreaks of diseases, including cholera and diarrhea. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired on December 1.

