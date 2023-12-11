https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/nearly-16000-people-arrive-from-gaza-to-egypt-through-rafah-border-crossing-1115517335.html

Nearly 16,000 People Arrive From Gaza to Egypt Through Rafah Border Crossing

Nearly 16,000 People Arrive From Gaza to Egypt Through Rafah Border Crossing

Nearly 16,000 people have entered Egypt from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing since early November, the Egyptian State Information Service (SIS) said on Sunday.

2023-12-11T04:15+0000

2023-12-11T04:15+0000

2023-12-11T04:15+0000

palestine-israel conflict

israel-gaza conflict

palestine

israel

hamas

special intelligence service (sis)

egypt

gaza strip

humanitarian crisis

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0b/1115517437_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_16a086f0998ddba76f44ee180f491bb7.jpg

"Since November, Egypt has allowed 12,858 foreign citizens and persons with dual citizenship to enter through the Rafah border crossing," the SIS said in a statement. The statement added that 715 patients and 558 people accompanying them also arrived in Egypt from the Gaza Strip. In addition, more than 1,800 Egyptians returned to their homeland from the enclave. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired on December 1.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/death-toll-in-gaza-strip-from-israeli-strikes-reaches-to-almost-18000-1115514612.html

palestine

israel

egypt

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths