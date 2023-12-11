https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/trump-changes-his-mind-about-testifying-in-new-york-civil-fraud-trial-1115517802.html
Trump Changes His Mind About Testifying in New York Civil Fraud Trial
Trump was set to testify in a civil fraud trial brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James for allegedly making false statements about the value of his properties.
Former US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had decided to cancel his scheduled appearance in a New York courtroom to testify in a civil fraud trial against him. "I will not be testifying on Monday," Trump said on Truth Social, as quoted by media. On April 4, former US President Donald Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records. The ex-POTUS pleaded not guilty. In addition, on June 9, the federal indictment against Trump was unsealed, revealing that he was charged with 37 felony counts, 31 of which were for violating the Espionage Act through his "willful retention" of classified information, as well as false statements and obstruction of justice. In August, Donald Trump was indicted for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He has also pleaded not guilty. The indictment of Donald Trump has been repeatedly questioned by numerous officials.For example, US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said this was 'election interference on behalf of Joe Biden', while others expressed concern that the White House was weaponizing the US judiciary.
