Trump Finds Himself Wealthier While Mounting White House Comeback

Former President Donald Trump appears to have gotten wealthier since leaving the White House, with an estimated half a billion dollars added to his name amid accusations that he had artificially inflated his wealth, an American news agency reported on Tuesday based on data from its Billionaires Index.
With Trump running again for the presidency and being on trial at the same time for allegedly lying about his fortune, the question of his worth is as relevant as ever, the agency claimed. Trump’s fortune is valued at $3.1 billion, up from $2.6 billion in 2021, the media stated. Trump’s businesses are proving resilient in the face of a gloomy real estate market and his move to Florida after leaving the White House coincided with a property boom that bolstered the finances of his best-known addresses - the Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and the Doral resort in Miami, the report stressed. Meanwhile, revenues at the rest of his golf courses have surged more than 50% since 2019, the news agency emphasized. After selling his hotel in Washington and paying down loans, Trump is sitting on more cash and less leverage than at any point in the past decade, the report added. Trump, who faces a civil fraud lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James that could result in hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties and the loss of some of his most iconic properties, says he is a victim of political persecution to prevent him from putting his name on the ballot in the 2024 presidential election. While the civil lawsuit will not land him in jail on conviction, Trump could serve time for other criminal cases brought against him. It is not known yet if any of those convictions would block his return to the White House, as US constitutional law is unclear on what it takes to disqualify a candidate from contesting the presidency.
18:31 GMT 07.11.2023
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Former President Donald Trump appears to have gotten wealthier since leaving the White House, with an estimated half a billion dollars added to his name amid accusations that he had artificially inflated his wealth, an American news agency reported on Tuesday based on data from its Billionaires Index.
With Trump running again for the presidency and being on trial at the same time for allegedly lying about his fortune, the question of his worth is as relevant as ever, the agency claimed.
Trump’s fortune is valued at $3.1 billion, up from $2.6 billion in 2021, the media stated.
Trump’s businesses are proving resilient in the face of a gloomy real estate market and his move to Florida after leaving the White House coincided with a property boom that bolstered the finances of his best-known addresses - the Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and the Doral resort in Miami, the report stressed.
Meanwhile, revenues at the rest of his golf courses have surged more than 50% since 2019, the news agency emphasized.
After selling his hotel in Washington and paying down loans, Trump is sitting on more cash and less leverage than at any point in the past decade, the report added.
Trump, who faces a civil fraud lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James that could result in hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties and the loss of some of his most iconic properties, says he is a victim of political persecution to prevent him from putting his name on the ballot in the 2024 presidential election.
While the civil lawsuit will not land him in jail on conviction, Trump could serve time for other criminal cases brought against him. It is not known yet if any of those convictions would block his return to the White House, as US constitutional law is unclear on what it takes to disqualify a candidate from contesting the presidency.
