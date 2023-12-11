https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/us-endless-support-of-ukraine-israel-conflicts-worsening-gunpowder-shortage-1115527783.html

US' Endless Support of Ukraine, Israel Conflicts Worsening Gunpowder Shortage

Former US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski says that the US support of Israel and Ukraine is behind the nation's gunpowder shortage.

A gunpowder shortage in the US is the result of the country’s support of ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, as well as the American elite living in a “fantasy land” of unlimited funding, Karen Kwiatkowski, a retired US Air Force Lt. Col., former analyst for the Defense Department and activist told Sputnik.“Occupational Health and Safety (OSHA), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) seem to be the big reason that most US gunpowder manufacturing has been shut down, or has moved overseas,” Kwiatkowski added.The remaining gunpowder manufacturers, like General Dynamics, as well as their subcontractors, are the ones who benefit the most from the increased price, along with governments who want to limit gun ownership among their citizens. And because both gunpowder and fertilizers use the same precursor ingredients, that also limits the food supply.While much of the American political class insists US support of Ukraine will not wane, and that NATO’s proxy war is not already lost, Kwiatkowski noted American entrepreneurs are not so naive.“The US government lives in a fantasy world of unlimited funding, and of course, selling the idea of a better Ukraine in 2024 fits in with the Biden reelection campaign,” Kwiatkowski explained, adding that the major capital and asset management firms in the US hold no such delusions, saying they “are aware of funding limitations and they do track the actual productivity and futures of everything from weapons and ammo to food and medicine on a global level.”In May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the creation of an “investment fund” by BlackRock to support the Ukraine Development Fund, a program still in the planning stages and not expected to fully launch until the end of hostilities.The disconnect between reality and the American elite and political class is typical of an empire in decline, Kwiatkowski said.

