https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/humanitarian-spending-used-as-shrewd-cover-for-enabling-corporate-open-season-on-ukraine-1115486366.html

‘Humanitarian Spending’ Used as Shrewd Cover for Enabling Corporate ‘Open Season’ on Ukraine

‘Humanitarian Spending’ Used as Shrewd Cover for Enabling Corporate ‘Open Season’ on Ukraine

American taxpayers are likely not shocked to learn their government has deceived them about the true recipients of billions of dollars ostensibly being sent to support Ukraine, or that it has not benefited them.

2023-12-08T20:00+0000

2023-12-08T20:00+0000

2023-12-08T19:58+0000

analysis

karen kwiatkowski

antony blinken

ukraine

spending

aid

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101335388_0:7:770:440_1920x0_80_0_0_0d525dfa29fa2d8decef62ef36451912.jpg

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken dropped a truth bomb on Friday about the money for very real bombs being dropped in Ukraine: the vast majority of the money spent by Congress on supporting Ukraine’s military has in fact gone to US defense contractors.The news comes as the latest Ukraine aid bill, part of a massive piece of legislation that would also provide weapons to Israel and the Chinese island of Taiwan, is being held up in Congress by skeptical Republican lawmakers.Retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former analyst for the US Department of Defense, told Sputnik on Friday that Americans have long since been skeptical and cynical about what the US government spends their taxpayer dollars on, which in Ukraine would go toward turning the country into a client state for American corporate beneficiaries.Theissen, in an opinion piece for the Washington Post published last week, argued that Republican lawmakers who voted against Ukraine aid were in fact voting against their own constituents, who would be the beneficiaries of money from that bill that would go to defense industries located in their districts.“This money has been a waste,” Kwiatkowski said, noting it had not improved “the US military security industry, other than potential ‘future’ benefits of clearing our old inventory and forcing more domestic military spending for new and more expensive systems. The biggest impact is that our actions to pressure NATO countries to do the same is a market creation ploy for US defense that in fact is impossible to fund with the current demographics and domestic debt pressure on both the US and much of Europe.”Kwiatkowski said American leaders “understand that Ukraine is not going to repay any gifts or loans, and the perspective was always to follow up Ukraine’s war loss with a new ‘Marshall Plan’ of state-backed and subsidized corporate investment, and certain Western ‘rights’ to Ukraine’s political directions, military development, and economic investment. [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky’s idea of Ukraine as a ‘new Israel or a new West Bank’ comes from DC thinkers who imagine a heavily subsidized country that is obedient to Washington in Eastern Europe, ideally more obedient than Israel herself has proven to be.”Kwiatkowski predicted Americans would not be surprised by the news that vast sums of their money they were being told had been spent on humanitarian aid had in fact been paid to defense contractors.“American taxpayers actually understand three things about their government today. The federal government lies to them on a regular basis, and about everything; the federal government is endemically wasteful and corrupt; and the federal government is not concerned about US domestic defense, as seen in terms of both its lack of defense of our own borders from illegal immigration and the drug and human trafficking industries, and its pursuit of foreign policies that directly weaken its ability to influence the world.”“The reluctance of both the House and the Senate to approve more spending for Ukraine, and elsewhere, just before Christmas, as many Americans have tightened their belts and reduced their consumption, is evidence that Congress understands the inchoate sentiment of average Americans.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/bidens-bid-to-bully-russia-into-peace-talks-on-ukraines-terms-reeks-of-desperation-1115483611.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/uks-cameron-irks-internet-with-claim-funding-ukraine-creates-more-us-jobs-1115471921.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/hunters-criminal-case-funding-rows-in-congress-may-force-biden-toward-ukraine-peace-deal-1115486028.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

how much money is going to ukraine, does ukraine spending help americans