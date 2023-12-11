https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/west-mulls-toppling-zelensky-has-list-of-successors---russian-foreign-intelligence-1115518604.html

West Mulls Toppling Zelensky, Has List of Successors - Russian Foreign Intelligence

Amid Ukraine's high-profile failures both on the battlefield and back at home, Kiev's Western sponsors are growing more eager to seek an appropriate... 11.12.2023, Sputnik International

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has received information that the West is actively engaged in discussions regarding the need to replace President Zelensky, said Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia. The possible reasons include military failures, rampant corruption and Zelensky’s inability to maneuver in the ongoing conflict in Washington’s interests.The West considers a number of candidates for Zelensky’s potential successors, including Valery Zaluzhny (Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces), Kyrylo Budanov (chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine), Andrii Yermak (head of the Office of the President of Ukraine), Alexey Arestovich (former advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine) or Vitali Klitschko (mayor of Kiev), the SVR reported.

